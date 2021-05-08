A care home worker told a jury how she lost part of her ear when an epic round-the-clock house party ended in violence.

Chantelle Mitchell said she was attacked after passing out after a marathon drinking session in Cardenden.

The 25-year-old fell asleep on a couch after knocking back vodkas and beers for more than 24 hours.

She told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court she sobered up when she was attacked by another woman who, she claims, bit off part of her left ear.

Sian Marshall, 27, denies attacking and permanently disfiguring Ms Mitchell at the party in Hyndloup Terrace in October 2019.

Marshall has gone on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, accused of dragging her alleged victim from a chair, biting her ear and causing the flesh to detach, leaving her severely injured.

Taking the witness stand on day two of the trial, 27-year-old Marshall admitted she “threw the first punch” in a heated altercation with Ms Mitchell but said she was “100%” certain she never bit her.

Alleged victim said she was left ‘disformed’

Ms Mitchell described to the jury of 12 men and three women the moment she realised a piece of her ear had gone.

“It was all red and gooey on top,” she said.

“Blood was running down my neck, coming down my face.

“It wouldn’t stop, I had to put pressure on it.”

Asked by prosecutor Ronnie Hay what she now sees when she looks in a mirror, Ms Mitchell replied: “A disformed ear. It’s horrible.”

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh, representing Marshall, Ms Mitchell said: “I had gone to sleep and my ear got bitten off.

“I was awake when it happened.

“I remember Sian leaning in and put her head around me and biting my ear. I had my hands over my face.”

She disputed that her ear had been torn by friction from a carpet during a fight.

Mr Qumsieh said to Ms Mitchell: “The reality is that at no point did Ms Marshall bite you. You just jumped to that conclusion.”

Ms Mitchell replied: “Well, I can’t just bite my own ear off, can I?”

Accused claims fight broke out

Marshall told the trial that she went to the house party after she received an “erratic” call from her then-partner, who told her she had been involved in an incident with Ms Mitchell.

Marshall said that Ms Mitchell was “definitely awake” when she arrived at the property.

The court heard the two women had a heated exchange of words. “It became aggressive,” said Marshall.

“I threw the first punch,” she said.

“It just started going back and forth from there.

“The two of us both ended up on the floor.

“We were rolling about, trying to punch each other.”

She said: “I know it was a mistake. I should have dealt with things differently.”

The pair were separated and Marshall went home, where she noticed a few drops of blood on her T-shirt.

She said she only heard about Ms Mitchell’s ear injury the next day, from a Facebook post.

“I am 100% positive that I did not bite her ear,” she told the court.

Mr Hay told her: “This was a messy situation that was made even messier because of your grotesque conduct.”

The trial, before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist, continues.