When Anna Day’s marriage was unexpectedly put on hold she had the perfect response – get a puppy.

The Dundonian’s plans for 2020 included marrying Patrick Kelly, 52, on Magdalen Green followed by a honeymoon in Paris and Italy.

But when lockdown intervened Anna, 45, opted for plan B.

“We lost our dog Fern in February 2020 and were desperately sad,” she says. “We wanted a rescue dog but the charity said that we couldn’t have one because of the wedding, honeymoon, visitors coming from abroad and all we had on.

“When lockdown came it was like a pack of cards falling. We got back in touch with the charity again.”

So in late March, when Anna would had previously planned to have been on her hen do, she took ownership of 10-month-old Buddy via the All Dog Rescue Scotland charity.

“When Fern died it was horrible to come home and not have a dog there,” recalls Anna.

“Buddy was a street dog in Romania who got kicked out of his house for chasing chickens.

“Because he’s a rescue we have no idea what breed he is – probably a mix between a terrier, a lab and something else.

“He absolutely loves people – his favourite thing is to sit as close to you as is humanly possible. He has no sense of human space!”

Lockdown help

Anna grew up in Broughty Ferry and returned to Dundee six years ago after pursuing a journalism career in London. She lives with Patrick and daughters Ava (15) and Lana (10) in the West End.

In recent years she has worked as a press officer at Dundee University and been involved in the Dundee Literary Festival and the city’s European Capital of Culture 2023 bid.

During lockdown she has been working at home on the new Perth City Hall museum planned to open in 2024.

She says: “Buddy really helped during the first lockdown. The girls were struggling with not being able to see their friends so he was great company.

“We couldn’t see friends and family so the dog became very important for our mental health.

“He gives us a reason to be up and about when you could be tempted to spend the day in your pyjamas.

“Everyone was concerned about what was going on in the world but he didn’t know anything was happening. He is so cheerful.”

Latest arrival

Anna and Patrick now plan to tie the knot in 2022 with an even bigger family behind them.

In recent weeks Bear, a Croatian Sheepdog, has become the second rescue dog in the family home.

“She is still nervous and timid but he is fitting in really well,” says Anna. “The charity felt she needed to live with a confident dog.

“Going forward it looks as though we will be working from home permanently, either some or all of the time, so it was a good decision for us to get dogs.”

This article is part of a series for The Courier and Evening Telegraph about people who owe a debt of gratitude to their dog.

