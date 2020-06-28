‘I was planning to sleep with a baseball bat under my bed’: Victim speaks out after sadistic rapist is jailed for life

A victim of a sadistic rapist said she feels “overwhelming relief” after he was given life behind bars for his catalogue of horrific offences.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, Lord Pentland described Frank Mayne as having a sadistic, violent and depraved personality.

One of his victims said she hopes he dies in prison, while admitting she had considered sleeping with a baseball bat for fear the rapist would be released from custody.

She said: “This is the best result I could have ever hoped for.

“I am so happy he has been sentenced to life.

“It’s such an overwhelming relief to know that he is locked up and can’t get to me ever again.

“I was absolutely terrified that he would get a lesser sentence. I hope he dies in jail.”

The woman added: “I was so terrified about the outcome and that he would not go to jail that I was planning to sleep with a baseball bat under my bed in case he got free and was able to come for me.

“I have had sleepless nights worrying that monster might strike again.

“This is the best result possible for myself and his other victims.

“I was waiting for the result but I was also very worried about what it might be.

“I haven’t been sleeping recently because I knew the sentence was coming.”

Mayne had denied a string of charges at a trial last year.

But a jury found him guilty of all 15 charges of rape, indecent assault, assault and indecent behaviour.

The 56-year-old admitted further offences of possessing indecent images of children.

Mayne’s catalogue of offending started in 2000 and he assaulted women and girls at addresses in his home city of Dundee and at Tayport in Fife.

The court previously heard Mayne abused two girls, aged six and eight, and also sexually assaulted two women.