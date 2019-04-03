‘I was bullied so badly that I wanted to kill myself’ – Dundee teen discusses life with autism

“My school days were a train wreck – I was bullied so badly that I ended up wanting to kill myself.”

Those are the words of 18-year-old Fintry woman Brogyn Morgan, recalling life at school with undiagnosed autism.

She remembers the names fellow classmates hurled at her and the ensuing near-daily anxiety attacks.

After years of suffering at school, Brogyn was eventually diagnosed with autism two years ago.

Now she wants to talk about living with the condition in a bid to help others.

Tuesday was Autism Awareness Day and Brogyn said she had decided to speak out in a bid to show there is no “real” way for a person on the autistic spectrum to act or appear.

She said: “The diagnosis was such a relief. I finally understood why I suffered so badly from anxiety and panic attacks.

“I am now beginning to turn my life around and plan my future.

“People expect you to be someone you’re not.

“I’m a normal girl. I just think of situations a little differently.

“I want people to realise you don’t have to look or act a certain way to be autistic.”

“I have decided to speak out in a bid to help anyone else who may be suffering the way I did.”

Brogyn said that while her primary school days weren’t “too bad”, her secondary school years at Morgan Academy were awful.

She said: “People always picked on me and I was called names a lot, things such as ‘retard’ and ‘mongol’.

“I had no confidence and I didn’t go out very much. I didn’t have many friends and would stay at home.

“Sometimes things would get so bad for me that I thought about taking my own life.

“I was panicking and felt suicidal.

“I realised that I wasn’t behaving in a normal way so I did some research for myself.

“It was then that I began to wonder if I could be autistic. My behaviour fitted a lot of the symptoms I read about.

“There was actually a spell when I didn’t leave the house for a whole month because I couldn’t face it.”

Things came to a head for Brogyn on Christmas Day 2017 when her beloved gran died.

She said: “I struggled with that more than everyone else. I felt like my life had stopped and I was having really bad anxiety attacks. I knew that something wasn’t right.”

Brogyn went to her GP and was referred for tests.

“I had actually started the process when I was only 14 but stopped it because I didn’t want to be labelled as autistic,” she said.

“When I finally got a diagnosis I felt so relieved. I felt it was the start of something positive.”

Brogyn said her dream is to get a job using her favourite things in life, especially art, photography and the modelling world.

“I love to take photographs and draw,” she said. “I find when I’m doing that I can remove myself from everyday life and concentrate on what I really enjoy.”

“I dream about moving away from Dundee, getting a good job, owning my own house and getting a completely fresh start.

“It is really hard for me to share my story publicly because I’m afraid of what people will think, especially people I don’t know.”

Local charity Spectrum Dundee runs out of school clubs for children and young people with an autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

Chairwoman Kirsty Anderson, who has an autistic child herself, said: “Spectrum is a great service and provides families with much needed respite.

“It also provides the children and young adults with experiences they may not get to have at home. It’s a chance for them to interact with others.

“Some children and young people with autism do not always have that opportunity outwith school or home.

“The staff go above and beyond to provide the care each individual child needs and also support parents and carers in any way necessary.”

Kirsty added: “I know there are lots of families who find the service invaluable, myself included.

“I found Spectrum completely by chance when I was looking for a local charity to support five years ago and I have never looked back.

“At Spectrum, we recognise the importance of play to a child’s overall development.

“Children with an ASD face many challenges learning how to play and socialise.”

Spectrum started as a playscheme in 2001 and now supports 45 families from all over the Dundee area.