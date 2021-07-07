Wednesday, July 7th 2021 Show Links
‘I wanted to be healthier for my son’: Brechin man’s six-stone transformation

By Cara Forrester
July 7, 2021, 6:35 am Updated: July 7, 2021, 8:53 am
Brechin man Andy Duncan has lost a staggering six stone.

Brechin dad Andy Duncan has shed an amazing six stone in a year after transforming his eating habits to be healthier for his son.

The 36-year-old offshore worker now has the energy to keep up with his youngster after years of crash dieting.

He said: “I wanted to be fitter and healthier to play with my son.

“I’ve got a lot more energy whereas I struggled before. I tire him out now!

“I want to be the dad who takes part in sports days and not the one who can’t.”

Andy finally broke the yo-yo dieting cycle he had fallen into for years by swapping his love of crisps, white bread and takeaways for healthier options as part of his health overhaul.

Andy is pictured before his amazing six stone weight loss.

He said: “It feels really good – in the past I’ve crash dieted to get through my medicals for work. Once I passed them, I’d fall back into the same eating patterns, even putting on more weight than I lost.”

The tipping point for Andy was when he struggled with an offshore survival refresher.

Andy wanted to be healthier for his son.

He said: “That made me realise how bad a shape I was in – I couldn’t pull myself into a lifeboat in a nice calm swimming pool so realised I would have no chance in a real-life situation.”

The tipping point for Andy was a survival test at work.

Andy signed up to the Munro Method Nutrition after his sister and brother-in-law got weight loss results.

“I liked the check-ins, although I knew I was doing well it was nice to get that fortnightly confirmation from the coaches – it gave me a wee confidence boost.”

Since his transformation, Andy is back playing rugby and loving it, noting that he’s been able to cycle over 30 miles and run a 10k in the gym.

Andy has rediscovered a love of exercise.

And he’s now more organised about meals.

“Tea was always a case of the wife and I asking each other what we fancied at 6pm then getting a takeaway. Now I’ve learned about nutrition and what my body needs, I know how to fuel it properly.

“The results that I have achieved in a relatively short period speak for themselves.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to maintain my current weight, as I’ve got a new maintenance routine which will be pretty much the same as before, but I’ll just be able to be a bit freer with what I eat.”

Andy is confident the weight will stay off.

Jason Munro, owner of Munro Method Nutrition, said he’s delighted with Andy’s results.

He said: “It’s exceptional – I find people join my programme and are so motivated by the results they are getting.

“Andy was someone who just absolutely smashed it.

“My goal is to give people a new habitual diet that will support them at their new weight. It has everybody’s future in mind.”