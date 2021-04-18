‘I want my life back’: Lochee man trapped in flat for over a year after stroke

A Dundee man has said he is living like a prisoner after a stroke left him trapped in his upstairs flat.

Craig Duddridge has struggled to walk since the stroke in 2019, meaning he can’t leave his Lochee home unaided.

The RAF veteran has appealed to the city council several times for a move, however he claims that they have not made any progress in finding him a new home.

I’m living like a prisoner and I haven’t done anything wrong.

He said: “It’s a nightmare, a living nightmare.

“I feel like the only way it’ll get better is if I throw myself down those stairs and give myself more injuries.

“I’m living like a prisoner and I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Craig’s life was turned upside down in March 2019 when he had his stroke, which left him unable to use a large amount of his body.

The 57-year-old spent nine months in hospital before returning to his home on Atholl Street, where he has been stuck to this day.

His daily routine mostly consists of sitting in his living room, where he watches television and eats his meals.

On the rare occasions when he does get to leave his house, Craig needs the assistance of a carer or family member to get down the stairs and out of his block of flats.

He said: “I only get out maybe two or three times a month, I need to be pushed in a chair though.

“Even when I do get out though I need to be somewhere level and it’s all cobblestones around here.”

I want my life back, but nobody from the council will come to see me.

So far, Craig’s pleas for a home with stair-free access have fallen on deaf ears, with no progress to show for the past year.

“All I want is somewhere on the ground floor,” he said.

“Maybe a bit of a garden so I can walk around and take the dog out myself.

“I need my independence back, I hate being a burden to people and needing help with everything.

“I want my life back, but nobody from the council will come to see me.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Any tenant who has concerns should contact their local housing office to discuss these directly.

“We would urge anyone who wishes to review their housing application to contact our lettings centre.”