‘I thought I was a goner’: Terrified pensioner speaks out after robbery ordeal in Carnoustie

An OAP has described how a brazen robbery at his home which involved two men posing as police officers left him fearing he could die.

Alexander Marshall was at home in Primrose Street, Carnoustie, last Thursday night when the men came to his house claiming they were officers of the law – but really they were crooks looking to steal.

The 77-year old described how the men “barged” their way past him and into his property, demanding that he give them cash and his mobile phone.

“The two men were at the door and they identified themselves as police offers,” Mr Marshall said.

“I was initially confused as to why they were not in a uniform but I thought maybe they were detectives.

“They then barged past, one was at the back of me and another in front and were asking where my money was.”

The two men, who have been described as white, aged in their mid-30s, around 5ft 11, with short, dark cropped hair, demanded the pensioner sat down before they searched the property for valuables.

Mr Marshall said: “I could not understand what they were talking about. They told me to give them my phone and I did.

“I really thought I was going to die.”

The bogus officers were unsuccessful in taking any of the pensioner’s cash but made off with a bottle of whisky and his mobile phone, leaving the terrified victim alone as he came to terms with what had happened.

The ordeal has left Alexander so shaken that he no longer feels safe in his own home while the perpetrators are still on the loose.

“I have had a heart attack previously and when they were in the house, I was panicking,” he added.

“I thought I was a goner to be honest.

“I have been left in a hell of a state and I am scared to leave the house.

“I am a nervous wreck now and I’m not sleeping anymore – it’s been two days since I have slept.”

Detective Sergeant Graeme Wishart at Dundee CID said: “This was a very frightening experience for anyone to endure and it is vital that we trace the two despicable men who carried out this robbery.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have either seen the culprits hanging around the area before or after the robbery occurred or anyone who recognises their descriptions.”

Anyone with information should contact CID at Dundee via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3355 of 30 January, 2020. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.