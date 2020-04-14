‘I think it’s quite a fragile time to be a young person’: Dundee mental health charity boss on Covid-19 threat

The coronavirus outbreak will “have a lasting impact” on our mental health, a local charity has warned.

Brook Marshall, chief executive of Feeling Strong, echoed the view of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who last week warned that Scotland will be faced with a “mental health legacy” from the virus long after social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Mr Marshall said that the impact of the outbreak on people’s wellbeing and mental health could already be seen.

“We are seeing a lot of people who are struggling with isolation and it’s affecting their moods,” he said.

“Even people who wouldn’t have what we would call ‘mental health conditions,’ are now starting to face these mood issues.

“It’s something that most people go through at some point in their life anyway, however I think the current situation is exacerbating that.”

Mr Marshall, who set up the mental health charity for young people in 2018, noted that the sheer volume of news and dialogue about the pandemic was resulting in an increased sense of anxiety.

He said: “We have definitely noticed an increase in anxiety and, at the very least, nervousness amongst people when it comes to the reporting that is going on.

“The messaging is relentless. It’s universal and on every platform and you can’t avoid it. The only way you can avoid it is by staying off social media completely – and that’s not always feasible for people because that’s actually how they maintain their social connections and networks.

“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword in that regard, because the one thing that could be improving their mental health could also be inadvertently damaging it.”

Speaking of the impact that lockdown could have on youngsters, now that schools across the country have closed their doors, Mr Marshall said: “I think it’s quite a fragile time to be a young person anyway just now – never mind all of this extra pressure at the moment.

“A lot of young people may not have access to the things older people have – if they’re too young to have a phone or access to social media – in order to maintain those social connections.

“So, I think in many ways that it’s probably more isolating for them than it is for older people. They’re not able to go outside, play, or just be a kid and form those experiences.

“I do think it’s going to leave a damaging legacy and I 100% would agree that this will have a lasting impact on our mental health.

“I think vulnerable people are very sensitive to changes in environment and I think the people with the most severe and enduring mental health problems will struggle to make that adjustment [back to life after lockdown] just like they will have struggled to make the adjustment to the current state of affairs in the first place.

“I think people that haven’t experienced those same struggles will all react in a different way because people are different and complicated.

“At Feeling Strong we’re anticipating that when we go back to our normal models of delivery, we’re going to experience a much increased demand. Even now, where we’re relying more on video and text chat, we are seeing that people are coming in a state closer to crisis than they previously would have.”

Mr Marshall is keen to stress the importance of maintaining a routine, in order to support our mental health during lockdown.

“Keeping a routine is hugely important, as well as practicing self-care and trying to keep those social connections however you can,” he said.

“It’s about trying to take advantage of what we do have available to us, as opposed to lamenting what we don’t.”

How are Feeling Strong supporting young people across the city at the moment?

The charity has been delivering food and care packages containing vital items to those who are self-isolating due to coronavirus. On Friday, the team reached a milestone after dropping off 1,000 bags.

Speaking of their efforts, Mr Marshall said: “It has been a really positive thing for us to do, while we’ve not been able to do all the things we normally would. This is a time for us to put aside what our normal work models look like and really step up to the plate.

“What I would say is, from the biggest charities all the way down to individual members of the community, I think the response to the situation has been amazing.”

Feeling Strong are also offering a peer support service via video chat.

Catering for people aged between eight and 26 who live, work or study in the city, the digital drop-in option will offer individuals the chance to receive peer support, talk about the difficulties of isolation and meet other people who have lived experience of mental health and wellbeing challenges.

Plus, the group launched a website providing Covid-19 support which provides the latest NHS and local news, as well as links and advice to help maintain mental health and suggestions of isolation activities.

The Scottish Government: A focus on mental health during the pandemic

During her daily briefing on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon focused on the importance of mental health amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Joined by consultant psychiatrist Dr John Mitchell, Ms Sturgeon noted that lockdown measures have created “stress and anxiety” among people who have found themselves unable to leave their home.

She said that NHS 24 had experienced an increase in calls in recent weeks, including to the confidential telephone service Breathing Space.

Ms Sturgeon said that we could expect to see that demand continue to rise and, as a result of that, announced plans to invest a further £1 million in services to support mental health, on top of a commitment of £3.8 million made in recent weeks.

© Supplied

Ms Sturgeon said that the increase in funding would allow for the expansion of the use of distress brief interventions (DBIs), as well as pay for a Scotland-wide marketing campaign.

DBIs allow adults in emotional distress to speak to mental health workers.

The First Minister added: “Crucially, the service allows people to talk to the same person several times over days or weeks and for some people, we know that the ability to establish a rapport with those helping them can make a big difference.”

Speaking of her commitment to support children and young people during the crisis, Ms Sturgeon said: “Asking schools to close a few weeks ago was, without any doubt, one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to take as First Minister because I knew then – and I know now – just how disruptive this is to the lives of children and young people.

“That has been made much easier thanks to the cooperation of our young people and I want to thank all of you who might be watching this today.”

Dr Mitchell outlined a number of measures people can take to ensure their own mental health as the lockdown continues.

He said people should reach out to loved ones, as well as consider taking time away from the news and “graphic news stories” that may have an impact.

Dr Mitchell added: “We could also take steps to structure our day.

“Create a routine, make sure you’re getting a good night’s sleep, try to wake up at a similar time each morning, set yourself goals and stay physically active within the current guidelines.”