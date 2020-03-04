‘I struggle to get out of bed and get into the shower some days because of the pain’: Young Dundee mum speaks out about living with endometriosis

A young mum who has been plagued with chronic pain for two years has discovered she has endometriosis.

Demi Brown initially believed her chronic pain was caused by a C-section she had when giving birth to her daughter, Daisy, in May 2017.

But almost two years on from the procedure, Demi finally received the news that her pain – which at times had left her feeling suicidal – was in fact caused by the condition.

The long-term disorder, which is described as “where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes” by the NHS can affect women of any age.

Now, as four weeks of awareness-raising take place across the world, she is facing up to the realities of the condition, which affects around 1.5 million women in the UK.

“I struggle to get out of bed and get into the shower some days because of the pain,” she said.

“I have been to Carseview and even tried to take my own life because one professional said maybe it was psychological so this made me question is this all in my head – I started to think I was crazy.”

Living with the agonising pain caused by endometriosis pushed Demi to the brink, and she even contemplated taking her own life.

And, without an official diagnosis, her relationships with family and friends suffered over the years.

The 25-year-old said: “My relationship with my partner unfortunately broke down and the impact on my mental health has been very damaging.

“I have been suffering and I don’t want to be that low over the pain I’ve been in. It’s been difficult caring for my little girl having to live with this.”

The young mum also expressed her frustration that it took almost 24 months for the condition to be recognised despite her encounters with medical professionals that time.

“After two years of numerous tests, keyhole surgery and medication they couldn’t find anything and it all seemed normal,” the Whitfield resident said.

“But then I was referred for an MRI scan about two weeks ago and when the results came back, it showed that I have endometriosis in my left ovary and an ovarian cyst.

“I don’t know how this wasn’t diagnosed two years ago with the symptoms I continually gave them, they all were consistent with endometriosis.”

“I’ve done my research and I’ve read that doctors are not taught about it at university. How are you supposed to get a diagnosis if they don’t know what it is?

“I have been quite pushy with them and that’s what led to me getting an MRI but you wonder if hadn’t been so pushy, would they have found it out.”

But despite receiving the devastating diagnosis, Demi admits it gave her solace to finally understand what had been causing her pain recent years so she can get the help she needs.

Demi said: “When I got the results of the MRI last week, I was so relieved. I have been on so much medication that sometimes I feel like I’ve been off my head.

“But now it’s amazing to have that diagnosis. It’s put a strain on my relationships living with the pain and now, I can finally focus on the next steps going forward.”

Demi is now looking to get involved with helping other woman who are faced with the same condition and support them with the challenges they all face with living with the chronic pain.

“I am on Facebook groups which help me and people have got in touch with me to share their own stories, she added.

“But I want to speak out about this because other woman are going through this. I have thought about doing my own support group, it could be a great idea to help everyone who is going though the sane thing.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment on individual cases.

“Endometriosis is a relatively common condition which affects 1 in 10 women. Many women have minor symptoms but we understand that for some women the symptoms of endometriosis can be severe and impact on their daily lives.

“The symptoms of endometriosis vary widely and can be similar to pain caused by other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and pelvic inflammatory disease which can make the condition challenging to diagnose and treat.”