Detectives who raided a former soldier’s home for child abuse images were stunned to find he had a bomb by his bedside.

The munitions – with ‘bomb’ and ‘explosive’ clearly written on them – were stored in a paint tub in Christopher Moore’s bedroom.

Bomb disposal experts were called in to assess the danger posed by the stash and they discovered a number of live bullets.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that a haul of child porn images was also found when they carried out a systematic search of the miner’s former home.

Moore, 37, Claremont Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted having Link bullets without a firearms certificate in Chapel Court, Aberfeldy, Perthshire, on July 27 last year. He also admitted downloading child abuse images.

Trophies

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “Confidential information was received that images of children may be held on devices at the address.”

Shortly after the search commenced, Moore told officers: “I need to show you something that I’m probably going to get the jail for.”

“He made his way to the bedroom,” Mr Sweeney said, “and produced a paint tub from the floor. He removed the lid and stated it contained live ammunition.

“There were two green cylinders with ‘bomb’ and ‘explosive’ written thereon. He said he was ex-military and these were trophies.

“Officers contacted bomb disposal but they were advised they did not have to be evacuated. The accused was cautioned and arrested.”

Ordnance experts attended the property and were able to establish that the ‘bombs’ were empty, but they found 16 rounds of live ammunition.

An SD card was found to contain a number of illicit images of children. He told officers: “I didn’t look for it. They were sent to me by someone. I don’t like looking at stuff like that.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence for reports after noting there were 23 images in total and placed Moore’s details on the sex offenders register.