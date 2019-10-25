‘I need answers now:’ Linda McDonald says redacted report is ‘detrimental’ to her wellbeing

A gran bludgeoned to within an inch of her life by a convicted murderer says the delay in the publication of a report into the circumstances leading up to the attack is severely impacting her health.

Linda McDonald said she cannot understand why the significant case review (SCR) is taking so long, having waited almost a year for the findings to be made public.

Linda was left fighting for her life after being attacked by Robbie McIntosh in Templeton Woods in August 2017 while he was on day release from prison.

McIntosh was convicted of the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001 and carried out his brutal attack on Linda 17 years later. The SCR into the circumstances leading to the attack on Linda is being carried out by Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA).

The report was originally expected to be published earlier this year but has yet to appear, with Linda claiming there have been unnecessary delays.

She is also concerned neither she nor the public will be allowed to read the full explanation into the circumstances of McIntosh’s release.

Linda said: “I am concerned I will only receive a redacted version of the review and not the full report.

“Only receiving a redacted version of the report is detrimental to my overall recovery and mental wellbeing.

“I believe failings with agencies and systems led directly to the terrifying attack on me that day.

“The consequences have left me having to pick up the pieces and forced me to accept I will never be the same person again.

She added: “It is important to my recovery that I am made clear about what will happen around the release of the report.

“I feel I have been more than patient waiting for answers to my questions and finding out why this was allowed to happen to me and my family.

“I want to reiterate that my intention is to help strengthen those parts of the criminal justice system that have the unenviable responsibility for managing the most dangerous criminals.

“I hope some day to feel safe and want to try to keep others safe so what happened to me and my family that horrific day never happens to anyone else.”

A spokesman for the Tayside MAPPA said: “Members of MAPPA Strategic Oversight Group are working to conclude the SCR.

“As soon as we have an absolute date for the report’s completion, we will share this with Mrs McDonald as a matter of priority.

“It is our intention to publish as much of the report as we are legally able, to ensure the full circumstances surrounding this case are available.”