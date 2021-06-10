‘I like the taste of human flesh’ — Young man’s rant outside Fife pub

A young man from Methil ranted about his desire to eat human flesh after being refused entry to a pub.

Curtis Ross admitted to acting in a manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm” in Leven town centre on July 24 2020.

He was turned away at the door from McPhails pub on North Street when he began spouting bizarre and violent desires.

Depute Fiscal Freya Anderson-Ward said: “The accused attended the locus and attempted to gain entry to the pub.

“He was told he would not be allowed in due to his level of intoxication.

“The accused stated: ‘I’m going to skin someone alive, I’ll slash someone tonight’.”

The comments were not directed at anyone but were overheard by Alan Finnigan, the bar’s general manager.

Ross left the vicinity for a while but soon returned.

‘I’d like to cut up flesh and eat it’

His ranting continued outside McPhails, when he stated to an unknown male: “I want to stab you with a screwdriver.”

Ross continued to rave about plans to skin someone alive and police were ultimately contacted.

Ms Anderson-Ward said officers attended and placed Ross into a police vehicle.

At this point, he stated: “I like the taste of human flesh. I’d like to cut up flesh and eat it.”

Officers dropped him off at his home in Stewart Court in Methil.

He later told police that he didn’t remember making the absurd statements.

The court heard Ross, 20, had not been making the threats at anyone in particular.

Cocktail of drugs

His defence solicitor explained that around that point in his life, Ross had been using LSD, ecstasy and magic mushrooms.

However, Ross stressed he had not been using any of these substances that night and insisted to social workers something he had ingested had been spiked.

Ross, who has become a father since the incident, also said he has not been using alcohol or substances since the episode at McPhails.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist deferred sentencing by six months for Ross to be of good behaviour.