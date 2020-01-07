‘I know how hard the nursing staff work there’: Former patient praises treatment at Carseview Centre

A former patient has heaped praise on the staff and services provided at the Carseview Centre.

Rona Foy, 40, from Ardler, has revealed how she turned her life around thanks to the dedicated nurses and is now helping out as a peer worker once a month.

Rona was prompted to tell the Tele of her experiences after several former patients levelled stinging criticism at staff and the services while MSP Monica Lennon called for a probe adding: “It’s clear that there is something deeply wrong at Carseview.”

But she said: “I was in about three years ago with anxiety and depression.

“But I was aggressive and used to lift my hands to the nurses. However, they could not have been any nicer to me and I was really upset to read about the criticism plus the comments from MSP Monica Lennon.

“I’ve read about people complaining that the food is rubbish, but that’s not true and when I was there we were allowed to order in Chinese takeaways.

“But all that criticism kind of ruined Christmas for me because I know how hard the nursing staff work there and how they helped me. I would never say anything bad about the nurses after being a patient there.

“I first went in when I was 21, that was the first time I had a nervous breakdown and Carseview had only been open for a couple of years and even then the nurses were fantastic. I was in for six weeks after personal problems.

“I was in and out on several occasions and now I am better. I have become a peer worker through The Haven in Hilltown and Making Recovery Real.

“And Carseview allow a couple of peer workers to come in and talk to people and show them a video about recovery.

“I have apologised to a few of the nurses because I felt terrible and they are not there to be abused. But they said just to see where I am now and what I’m doing was rewarding for them.”

Rona reacted after several former patients claimed they had been mistreated at the facility – with one even claiming he escaped Carseview after climbing a fence, with staff not bothering to try and find him.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “All staff in the Carseview Centre are focused on the care, treatment and wellbeing of patients.

“We continue to improve and upgrade our care environments to ensure they are safe, comfortable, and dignified places. All bedrooms have windows which can be opened and closed by the patient.

“Our staff are trained to be vigilant and report any incidences of illegal drugs found on the wards to Police Scotland. The use of illicit substances is a challenge for staff and we work with patients, carers and partner organisations including Police Scotland to minimise the presence and impact illicit substances have on the care and treatment of patients.”