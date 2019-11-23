‘I just want to forget about it and move on’: Attacker who sexually abused ex-partner set to appeal sentence

An obsessive thug who brutally beat up and sexually abused his ex-partner is appealing his sentence.

Darren Ogilvie, 36, demanded to check Lyndsay Buchan’s genitals for signs of cheating, ripped chunks out of her hair and pinned her to a wall at a Dundee flat.

He also spat on her face, held her in a headlock, punched her, grabbed her throat and caused her to urinate on herself.

Lyndsay previously waived her legal right to anonymity and spoke to the Tele about the attacks Ogilvie subjected her to.

She described him as manipulative and obsessive, saying he would track her location using GPS on her mobile phone when she was at work and smell her underwear when she came home to check she was not out having sex.

Ogilvie, a prisoner at Perth, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to six charges of domestic and sexual abuse, making threats to Lyndsay and approaching her against bail orders.

© DC Thomson

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment with a two-year supervision order upon release and on a non-harassment order not to approach or contact Lyndsay for 10 years.

But now Ogilvie is appealing against the length of his sentence.

Lyndsay, 31, said: “It’s a scunner. I thought I wouldn’t hear anything more about it, I thought it was over.

“I genuinely thought after that day in court that he would do his sentence and get on with it.

“That wasn’t enough of a sentence in the first place in my opinion. I feel horrible.

“I just want to forget about it and move on but it keeps coming back, and back and back.”

Lyndsay said she still feels like Ogilvie is the one in control of the situation.

She said: “He holds all the power – if he thinks it’s too much he can appeal the sentence and maybe get it reduced, but I didn’t think it was enough and there’s nothing I can do about that.

“It’s another control mechanism.

“I know he’s legally entitled to appeal but his solicitor said in court that he was remorseful and he wrote a letter to the sheriff saying that he was, but if he really was then why not do the time?

“It doesn’t feel like he’s remorseful, it feels like he just wants to do as little time as possible.”

The appeal has been marked and hearing dates are yet to be set.