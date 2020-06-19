‘I just feel a bit messed up by it all’: Teenager appeals for help after homophobic attack in Dundee

A teenage girl has described how a thug attacked her and hurled homophobic abuse during an unprovoked assault on Pitkerro Road.

Kourtney Grant was left with injuries to her face and arms after she was tackled by the woman while she walking home.

The woman pushed Kourtney to the ground and hit her, leaving her bleeding and covered in bruises.

Kourtney’s face has now been left in scratches, along with a large cut where her elbow hit the ground.

The teen was also subjected to homophobic abuse by the attacker during the horrifying episode.

The incident took place just after midnight on Wednesday near the Pitkerro Road Iceland, as Kourtney walked back from a meeting with a friend.

She said: “I was walking when a girl came running up behind.

“She jumped on me and I fell to the ground. The left side of my face is all swollen and I have scratches on my face as well as my arms.

“My head and my arm were both on the ground.”

The attack comes just days after it was revealed that incidents of hate crime in Dundee have risen to their worst levels in a decade.

Last year, 155 incidents were recorded in the city, with 69 of those aggravated by sexual orientation.

Kourtney, who says that it isn’t the first time she has been targeted for her sexuality, isn’t sure who the attacker was, however she is described as having dark hair and was wearing a blue jumper.

The 16-year-old added: “I just want her to own up because the entire incident has stressed me out – I just feel a bit messed up by it all.

“People have said things about my sexuality before and they never really got to me – but this time it was obviously physical as well.

“If anyone who was out around about that time if they witnessed anything to please message me or my sister Rebecca Grant.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.