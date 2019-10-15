‘I held her hand and stayed with her until the police arrived:’ Woman rushed to aid of girl, 15, injured in suspected hit-and-run on Dundee road

A woman rushed to the aid of a teenager who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

It is believed she was knocked down by a car before the driver fled the scene.

Police have confirmed they are investigating after the 15-year-old girl was understood to have been struck by the vehicle in Lochee on Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 8pm at a roundabout on Coupar Angus Road, close to the multis.

One of the first people on the scene was Paige Morrison, a qualified first aider.

The 25-year-old is back in her native Dundee on holiday from her home in Kent.

The personal trainer said: “I was driving with my family heading towards the cinema when all the cars in front came to a sudden halt.

“I realised that a young girl was lying on the road.

“A few people had gathered round but since I’m a qualified first aider I thought I would go to see if there was anything I could do to help.”

Paige said someone had already put the girl into the recovery position.

She continued: “The emergency services had been called so I just chatted to the girl and held her hand and stayed with her until the police arrived.

“She was pretty shaken up and I think she was in shock but I don’t think she was too seriously hurt.”

Paige added: “Once the police arrived I asked if there was any more I could do but they were happy they had it all in hand so I decided I could go.

“It also looked like her dad and sister had arrived so I think she must stay pretty close to where the accident happened.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl was found injured on the road near to a bus stop on Adamson Court, Dundee, on Sunday.

“At around 8.10pm the girl was crossing the road after she got off a bus when she was injured.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

“One line of inquiry is that she may have been knocked down by a vehicle.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch with the police via 101.”