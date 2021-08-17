Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

‘I have to live with this my whole life’ — Fife murder accused admits accidentally stabbing victim during row

By Dave Finlay
August 17, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 2:41 pm
Police working at the site of Mr Stoica's death in David Street, Kirkcaldy
Police working at the site of Mr Stoica's death in David Street, Kirkcaldy

A murder accused has admitted stabbing her partner in a Christmas Day killing in Fife but has insisted it was an accident.

Adriana Ciurar said Samoila Stoica was assaulting her when, with a knife in her hand, she pushed him away.

The murder trial has previously heard Mr Stoica, 25, died from a single stab wound at the couples’ home in David Street, Kirkcaldy.

Accused Ciurar, 25 – who gave birth to their daughter just two days later – told the High Court in Edinburgh she was doing washing up in the kitchen on Christmas Day, 2019, when Mr Stoica grabbed her hair.

She said: “I was just so scared.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“When he held my hair I was so scared I turned my back to face him and I pushed him to go away.

“I pushed with my hands. I have got the knife in my hand washing the knife.

“I don’t know how it happened.”

‘I have to live with this my whole life’

She was asked by solicitor advocate Iain Paterson if she had intended to stab him and replied: “No, no I swear on my life.

“I never wanted to. I was ready to give birth to my baby.”

Mr Stoica was allegedly murdered in a house on David Street, Kirkcaldy

Ciurar said: “I never ever wanted to do that to him.

“I am so sorry for this.”

She told the court: “I have to live with this my whole life.”

She said she would have to explain to her child what happened to her father.

She said she was shocked and put the knife in the sink.

She went to get a towel to put on his chest.

“I say, ‘Please don’t go. Stay here. I am so sorry’,” she told the court.

She said she had contacted his cousin to come to the house and to call an ambulance.

Previous violence

She said she had earlier been at hospital but returned home to prepare for Christmas Day, cooking and setting the table.

Mr Stoica was not there when she came home.

She said Mr Stoica had arrived at about 1.30pm and she had asked him where he had been all night.

Romanian-born Ciurar told him she wanted to go back home after the baby was born.

She said she heard a glass fall on the floor and felt his hands grabbing her hair.

Ciurar said they had previously rowed and on one occasion at Mr Stoica’s brother’s home in Dublin he had punched her in the face.

Wedding singer Rebus Stoica previously told the trial he saw Ciurar assault his brother around this time.

Arrival in Kirkcaldy

Her brother took her to Northern Ireland and Mr Stoica moved to Scotland.

She said Mr Stoica contacted her and bought her a ticket to join him.

She said: “I was pregnant and I wanted the relationship to work.

“I wanted my daughter to have a father.”

Ciurar said she thought it was in October 2019 they had rented a flat in Kirkcaldy.

She denies murdering Mr Stoica on Christmas Day 2019 at 68A David Street, Kirkcaldy, by stabbing him on the body with a knife.

She was earlier acquitted of a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard her daughter was born on December 27 in 2019.

The trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.