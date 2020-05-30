‘I have no answers’ – distraught daughter’s dad died and was left in Dundee flat undiscovered for 10 days

A distraught daughter is desperately seeking answers after her dad died in mysterious circumstances.

Young Dundee mum Aimee Stanton, 21, fears Paul Stanton’s body may have lain undiscovered in his Douglas home for up to 10 days.

Mr Stanton, 42, had been living alone in lockdown and his daughter became worried after his regular texts to her stopped.

Eventually after she was no longer able to cope with not hearing from him, Aimee went round to his house and discovered his body, 11 days after she had last heard from him.

Aimee, also from Douglas, said: “Before coronavirus I would see my dad most days. I obviously couldn’t visit him just now so we were texting every day – we could be in touch six times a day, some days.

“I can’t stand to think that his body may have lain there all that time and I was passing his house and didn’t know.”

She explained the only thing stopping her from knocking on his door earlier was the fact that she could see lights going on at night and off again in the morning when she walked past.

“Although I couldn’t understand why he wasn’t texting me I wasn’t overly worried initially, because it definitely looked like someone was in the house,” she said.

“Eventually I couldn’t stand it any longer and I went into the building. When I did, his door was wide open and I found my dad inside.

“Dad would always be there for me no matter what. He was a cheeky, happy man always joking and having a laugh. He was the kind of man I could forgive no matter what.”

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by this. I loved my dad so much and he was a brilliant grandfather to my one-year-old son, Noah.

“So far, I have no answers and no one to ask what happened to my dad.”

© Supplied

Aimee, who believes that her dad may have died around May 12, is currently waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

She added: “I have no idea what happened to my dad. A postmortem didn’t reveal his cause of death and I am very worried about what happened. I am left fearing that somebody else was with my dad when he died, although he lived alone.”

Aimee is now faced with trying to find the money to give her beloved dad the send-off he deserves.

“I’m having sleepless nights even thinking about not being able to do as much as I can for my dad. This is the worst feeling you can ever dream of,” she added.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.55pm on Thursday, 21 May, 2020, officers were called to an address in Aboyne Avenue, Dundee, following the sudden death of a 42-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”