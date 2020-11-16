‘I had no hope but I had to do something or I would have died’: Fife man who battled alcoholism speaks about recovery

With no hope and feeling like a lost cause after two decades of being addicted to alcohol, Joe Robertson knew he was running out of time.

He had two options: seek help, or drink himself to death.

At the age of 41, Joe, from Kirkcaldy, had already spent half of his life struggling with alcoholism and was in a deep depression as a result.

It was at that point he sought a way out and something which could help him turn his life around.

He did his research and found Jericho House, a live-in support centre in the city centre.

The staff and support workers at the Artillery Lane service are all in recovery themselves.

They use a 12 step recovery process and also advocate complete sobriety instead of other controlled drinking measures.

Joe is just one of many those behind Jericho House have helped over the years, and, now 13 years sober, he is back at the rehabilitation unit as he helps others deal with their own demons.

It was at his lowest ebb he reached out for help from Jericho House – and he credits the facility with turning his life around.

‘I always found it hard to open up’

Joe, who was speaking as part of Alcohol Awareness Week, said: “Throughout the years what I found was that it was hard to speak to some doctors or counsellors.

“But when you are talking to someone who has gone through exactly what you have they can set an example for you and give you that hope that there is a way out and an answer.

“Don’t get me wrong, it took a bit of convincing to talk to a complete stranger about my inner most secrets but I found talking to family maybe wasn’t enough and you know that because the support staff have been through it they aren’t judging you. I now try and set that example for those that I support and sponsor.

“Alcoholism has no prejudice, it doesn’t care who you are or how big your bank account is. I have worked with everyone from doctors to teachers to lawyers and shop assistants. It is an illness, not a lifestyle choice and by the time I realised that I was 10 years too late and alcohol had taken control.

“We want to show anyone who comes to Jericho House that there is a way out and although none of us are intellectual giants we all certainly have our degrees or masters in alcoholism.”

‘I was on my last legs…I was told I could die’

Joe’s relationship with alcohol started in his teens and he would often say his drinking “wasn’t bad” or that he could control the amount he was consuming.

It took him 15 years to finally admit that he had a problem.

“Physically I was in a terrible state and I had started to suffer with nerve damage and a swollen liver,” Joe said.

“I was on my last legs and was advised that if I continued I wouldn’t last another year.

“I had lost all hope, I thought I didn’t have the strength to do anything about it. The sad fact is alcohol does not only affect you physically, mentally you can be in a terrible state too.

“Depression was a big factor when I was drinking and I always saw drinking as my coping mechanism but alcohol itself is a depressant so you do at some point realise it is just making you worse.”

His family eventually stepped in and convinced Joe to seek the help he needed – and once he saw the grass could be greener on the other side of his addiction, he felt he had to take the chance.

“It was my brother and my mother who finally convinced me to go to Jericho House after seeing a piece in a paper about the rehab facilities,” said Joe.

“Reluctantly I decided to come and check it out. I thought I was a lost cause.

“I didn’t think that I wouldn’t even last a day but I wanted to stop and when you feel that way you need to take your chance.

“The programme Jericho House follows was a revelation to me – it saved my life.”

NHS Tayside’s bid to help alcohol understanding

So what are the links between alcohol and your mental health?

NHS Tayside’s Public Health team has launched an initiative in a bid to answer questions regarding the links between drinking and the effects it has on our mental state.

Led by Alcohol Change UK, the theme for this year’s awareness week is alcohol and mental health.

The awareness week provides an opportunity to talk about issues around alcohol and mental health, helping people make more informed choices about their drinking.

It also aims to tackle the stigma associated with drinking, which can be significantly worse for those struggling with mental health issues and drinking problems.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic and people may feel like it is not getting easier,” Laura Henderson, Senior Health Promotion Officer with NHS Tayside said.

“Alcohol Awareness Week offers us a chance to think about the ways in which we may sometimes use alcohol to help us cope when we’re feeling low, anxious, stressed or worried.

“It also offers opportunities to highlight how alcohol can affect our mental health and wellbeing.

“The relationship between alcohol and mental health is complex.

“Alcohol is sometimes used by people to try and help manage symptoms of anxiety and depression, but excessive drinking is likely to make those symptoms worse.

“Managing your drinking and getting the right support are crucial to good mental health. It’s vital that anyone who is struggling gets the support they need.”

Alcohol Unit Measuring cups will be free to pick up in some locations across Tayside during the awareness week.

The cups act as a handy measure if you are pouring a drink at home to help keep within the lower risk guidelines of no more than 14 units of alcohol per week.

Alcohol unit measuring cups are available at the following locations MacPhersons Pharmacy in Broughty Ferry, Albert Street Hub in Dundee and Davidson’s Pharmacy in Muirhead.