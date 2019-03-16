‘I feel violated’ – Dundee women left ‘suicidal’ by leak of nude pictures online

Women who fell victim to the nude Dundee pictures leak have described the devastating impact it has had on their lives.

At least 58 local women have come forward so far, claiming nude and intimate pictures of them had appeared on a file-sharing website.

Several victims have reported feeling depressed and suicidal since discovering their privacy had been breached.

One 25-year-old said the incident had brought her world “crashing down”.

She said: “I already battled with depression but I was always confident about myself.

“It has been the hardest silent struggle of my life, it has knocked my confidence, my self-esteem and my trust.

“I feel violated and judged by everyone who walks past. I can honestly say I’ll never be the same person again.”

The woman said many of the victims had been attacked by trolls online, who blamed them for taking the pictures in the first place.

She said she had sent a photograph to a former partner five years ago and that many victims felt betrayed that their private images had been shared.

She said: “We all gave our trust to people who broke it.

“Some photos were five years old, others were of girls underage.

“Where have these photos been in that length of time?

“So many people have judged each one of us saying we shouldn’t have sent anything, and that it’s our own fault.

“When you send a photo like we did to a partner or someone you’re seeing you don’t ever expect it to be put up on the internet.

“Our trust has been broken and we have been violated on a public website for all to see.

“There are many of us who have felt suicidal due to this.

“People’s lives are at risk because boys were showing off girls like a trophy cabinet.”

The woman said that she was now in a long-term relationship and had told her partner who is equally embarrassed.

She added: “I’m really struggling to come to terms with being that girl whose photo is on the internet.

“I don’t think people realise how something like this is going to affect girls. It isn’t just a laugh – it’s being violated online in a way none of us ever expected.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing and that other victims had come forward.