‘I feel like jumping out the window’ – Dundee man trapped in flat for two weeks following stroke

A man has been trapped in his second story council flat for two weeks after a stroke left him unable to walk down the stairs in his tenement block.

Craig Duddridge was hospitalised over eight months ago following a severe stroke which left him with limited use of the left side of his body.

The 55-year-old was first sent to Ninewells, before being moved to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for rehabilitation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Due to a loss of mobility in his right side, Craig found himself unable to walk up and down the stairs to his flat on Atholl Street in Lochee.

He has had to rely on family and friends to do simple tasks for him, such as getting his shopping or walking his dog, Fred.

Craig said: “I feel like jumping out the window. I want some fresh air, I’ve been stuck in here for two weeks.

“The only way for me to get fresh air is to stick my head out of the window. If it wasn’t for my friends and family I’d be knackered.

“If there’s a fire in here I’m done. I can’t get down the stairs, I can’t get out.”

The unlucky tenant contacted Dundee City Council and requested a move to a ground floor flat.

He was quick to stress he doesn’t blame the local authority for his plight, but hopes they can help his predicament.

Craig said: “I was told that I’ve been placed on a list and the council are in the process of moving me to a ground floor flat, but that I might not get a move until next year.

“I’m not having a go at the council, I just want to see more progress. I’m worried that I might end up spending Christmas, my birthday and New Year alone up here.

“It’s been a nightmare, I can’t see anybody, I can only phone or text them. I’ve got my dog for company but I haven’t seen him for months so he won’t listen to me.

“I miss my friends, I’m a sociable person. I miss going out and going to the pub.

“I just want a ground floor flat so I can open the door and go walk up to Lochee. I’m isolated here. I’ve only seen about 4 people in the past two weeks.”

It is understood the council offered Craig alternative accommodation when he left hospital but this was declined.