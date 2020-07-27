‘I feel I have not had a voice for a very long time’: Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dundee

Hundreds of Dundonians joined a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday as the city made a stand against racism.

The crowds gathered at Magdalen Park, with Dundee residents taking to the stage to share their experiences of racism and their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sunday’s demonstration is part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, USA.

Josh Kilimanjaro, who has lived in Dundee for 20 years, said: “As a generation we stand on the edge of what could be the biggest civil rights movement of our time.

“We have a simple choice here, stand with our brothers and sisters against systematic racism, or say nothing and stay on the side of the oppressors.

“We are not doing this for ourselves but for the generations that come after us so they don’t have to come to another protest.

“The UK is still racist, stemming from the British Empire and colonial atrocities, whether it is being followed around shops or being held back in the education system.

“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

Courtney Stoddart, who was also in attendance at the event, said: “My mother is black and my father is white, therefore I stand before you as a bridge between two worlds.

“Racism is a disease and must first be acknowledged before it can be cured as oppression divides us and each and every one of us forgets what it means to be human.

“It is not about black and white, it is about the power and corruption at the heart of our society.”

The event on Sunday had been due to be held earlier this year, but ended up being cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, at Sunday’s demonstration everyone was told to wear a mask, and some were holding placards to remind people to stick to social distancing to make sure the event was safe.

Demonstrator Kathy McLemore said: “I am happy to see everyone here today, but I am wondering why I am still here.

“We are still having the same conversation about the same tired old thing.

“I am a great-aunt to 12 incredible young black men and women and I am a godmother and I am here for them.

“In our world we are having to deal with a virus that disproportionately affects black and brown people.

“To the supporters who are here to stand with me today there is now a target on their backs as well, and we need to be mindful of that target.

“We need to work together to eradicate that target from everyone’s back by turning up to as many protest as we can.

“I will continue to fight for racism whenever it rears its ugly, divisive head because when any blood gets shed, the colour is red.”

Former student Mbali Khuwla, who now lives in Dundee, said she was “moved” to see so many powerful women in attendance at the event.

She said: “I feel I have not had a voice for a very long time.

“I am a woman and black, so to see so many powerful women here today has moved me quite a lot.

“George Floyd kicked off the protest but we wanted to show racism does live here in Dundee.

“I studied here and live and work here, and racial micro-aggressions do happen and it can be confusing for the perpetrator because they don’t always know they are doing it.”