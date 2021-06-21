‘I don’t want to be indoors until I die’: Mobility scooter fundraiser for terminally ill Arbroath man

Friends of a terminally ill Arbroath man are fundraising for a mobility scooter so he can continue to enjoy the outdoors.

Steve Barnes has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities while suffering the disease himself, including climbing Ben Nevis and walking the West Highland Way.

But now the 44-year-old is struggling to walk and needs a mobility scooter if he is to continue enjoying his love of the outdoors.

Steve has suffered lung, liver and bowel cancer. Now, the lung cancer has returned and tumours have formed in his neck and back, making walking extremely painful.

He said: “I have went through a lot and now I feel cheated out of a fair chance to live my life the way I once did.

“I don’t want to be stuck indoors until I die.”

Stuck inside

A keen photographer, Steve has not been able to go outside for more than eight weeks.

Mobility scooters suitable for rough terrain cost thousands and his family have launched a crowdfunding page to pay for one.

“I have lived outdoors throughout my treatment – walking, visiting castles, lochs, waterfalls, rivers, exploring Scotland,” Steve said.

“The walking has physically kept me going, but the outdoors has mentally kept me going.

“I do a lot of photography during my adventures to share and hopefully inspire others in my situation. I went out every day taking photos of local wildlife.”

An inspiration

Steve has spent years fundraising for cancer treatment, even while being treated for chemotherapy himself.

He thinks he has received at least 70 bouts of the treatment since his first diagnosis 14 years ago.

The action man walked the West Highland Way in one 33-hour trip and has climbed 120 Munros, raising more than £10,000.

He even climbed Ben Nevis days after having a chest drain removed, which was fitted to fix an intense infection.

Friends and family have been blown away by his achievements, calling him a “role model and inspiration” in their crowdfunder.

Steve has looked into scooters to get him out and about but the off-road types are not available through government grants.

“I thought there would be something available to get me outside scooter-wise, but the options are so unfit for that purpose,” he said.

“They’re outdated and just bleak.

“I would love to get outside again.”