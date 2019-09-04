‘I don’t hate him’ – heartbroken mother of Kane Morris speaks out after former partner is jailed for 16 years for killing his son

The heartbroken mum of a 10-year-old boy stabbed to death by his own father said she doesn’t hate her former partner as he was sent down for the killing.

Karl Morris, also known as Andrew, has been given a 16-year jail sentence after admitting the culpable homicide of his son Kane and attempting to kill an eight-year-old girl in a “frenzied” attack at his Coupar Angus flat on November 11 last year.

The 39-year-old appeared before Lord Frank Mulholland QC at the High Court in Aberdeen from the State Hospital at Carstairs near Glasgow.

Laura Anne Gillie, Morris’s ex-wife and Kane’s mother, was in court for the sentencing and dabbed at tears as Lord Mulholland handed down the jail term, reduced from 20 years for a guilty plea and the man’s reduced mental capacity at the time. It was also backdated to November 22 2018.

Ahead of the sentencing, defence advocate Stephen Hughes read extracts from a letter sent to him by Ms Gillie in which she said Morris’s “most severe punishment would be his own mind”.

“Had I been allowed, I would have visited him (at Carstairs) – not to ask him why but to see the only person that is going through the same as I am,” she wrote.

“I don’t hate him. A lot of people may be highly critical of him but I know the man who worshipped his son from the day he was born.

“I don’t know who the man was for those 10 to 15 minutes that night (but) it was not Karl.” Morris had claimed to have carried out the attack to take the children “to a better place away from evil” – and the court was told he feared paedophiles were in the local area.

Mr Hughes said psychological and psychiatric assessment had failed to identify an explanation for Morris’s actions – but he appeared to exhibit “genuine amnesia” of the night’s horrific events.

The advocate added that Morris had previously exhibited extreme behaviour when under pressure, including during his time with the armed forces and while working at his stepdad’s farm in Coupar Angus.

Lord Mulholland told Morris that he would have to live with the crime on his conscience “for the rest of his life” – and for a second time praised both Kane and the girl for their bravery.

An earlier hearing had been told Kane had been found slumped at the door of a room where the girl had been sleeping, having tried to protect her with his dying breaths.