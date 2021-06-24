A pensioner feared her pet pooch “wouldn’t make it through the night” after it was mauled in a street attack.

Bobby, a Shih Tzu, was rushed to the vet after being attacked on Caird Avenue in Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

The eight-year-old suffered multiple injuries after being attacked by an XL Bully-type dog, which had broken free from its lead.

Bobby is now wearing a bodysuit to allow his wounds to heal, as he returned home to owner Eunice Gow.

The pensioner was delighted to have her “wee pal” back in her arms, before adding she had “never seen scenes” like those she’d experienced at the weekend.

“I don’t blame the other dog, but it’s the way it’s being looked after,” Eunice said.

“If that had happened on a quieter street I don’t think Bobby would be here.

“So many members of the public intervened. I honestly can’t thank them enough.

“Bobby was being attacked for around seven minutes and people were trying to get the other dog to break its release of my dog.

“I have never seen a dog as big as that one.

“We’ve had dogs all our lives and I have never seen scenes like those that afternoon.

“Two women took me to the vet and also came and sat with me in the aftermath in my house.

“I didn’t think he would make it through the night after what happened.”

Petition

Eunice has now become aware of a petition to make dog-on-dog attacks a “specific criminal offence” that has so far generated more than 12,000 signatures.

The petition was brought to the 83-year-old’s attention after Police Scotland confirmed that the attack on Bobby was a matter for the dog warden.

She added: “The police were here on Tuesday, taking more details about the incident.

“I was shocked at first that it was labelled a matter for a dog warden to solely deal with.

“I wasn’t aware of the petition but I would certainly back anything that would hold owners more accountable.

“The man who was in possession of that dog wasn’t the owner, as far as we understand, but he had no control over it.

“What would have happened if it attacked a child or another person?

“If there is a petition calling for more clarity and possible punishments, I would certainly support it.”

Miracle

She added: “If there was one positive to come out of this incident with Bobby at the weekend it’s that it might be a cause for change.

“In the meantime, I’m just happy to have him home; the vets are saying it’s a miracle how well he is doing.

“I’ve had loads of flowers and well wishes and Bobby has been noticed a few times on his walks.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment regarding an update in their involvement in the case.