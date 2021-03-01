‘I didn’t even actually apply!’ – Carnoustie businessman to star on MasterChef tonight after daughter’s surprise entry

It wasn’t until Ross Smyth picked up his phone to the team at MasterChef that he realised he was in for the experience of a lifetime…
The owner of a busy fiberglass manufacturing firm, 58-year-old businessman, Ross Smyth, didn’t think life could get any busier.
That was until he received a random call from the team at MasterChef earlier last year telling him he had made it onto the 17th series.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe