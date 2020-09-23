‘I didn’t care about the details, I just wanted to sign on the dotted line for Dundee’ Fin Robertson buzzing to earn new Dens deal

Dundee’s teenage sensation Fin Robertson says he “didn’t care about the details” of his new three-year deal as he committed his future to his boyhood club.

The 17-year-old Dundonian had an impressive breakthrough season last year which earned him Scotland U/19 caps and the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

Ahead of the new campaign, it’s also earned him an extension to his contract.

And the Dundee fan is delighted to be sticking around at Dens Park for years to come.

He told DeeTV: “I’m buzzing. All I’ve wanted to do is play for Dundee and to be at this club for another three years is really good.

“As soon as I found out I just wanted to sign. I didn’t care about the details, I just wanted to put my name on that dotted line and sign for another three years.”

Robertson made his debut as a 16-year-old at the tail end of the 2018/19 season and went on to feature 16 times in the Championship last year and 22 times overall.

He added: “Last season was good, I got a lot more gametime than I would have expected and having players like Graham Dorrans and Charlie (Adam) coming in can only be a good thing for me and the rest of the young boys.”

Despite there being no awards ceremony, Robertson was delighted to emulate the achievements of previous academy graduates and Dundee fans by winning the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award last term.

And he’s looking to kick on in the new campaign which starts next month.

On winning the youth prize, Robertson said: “That was good. Just looking at the players who have won it in the past like Cammy Kerr and Craig Wighton, it’s good to follow in their footsteps.”

He added: “Pre-season has been really good. The boys came back flying, you wouldn’t think we’d been away for six months.

“Hopefully, we can hit the ground running first game of the season.”