‘I detest bullying of any sort’: Mum speaks out after son is threatened with scissors at Dundee school

A nine-year-old schoolboy with learning disabilities was threatened with a pair of scissors in a classroom at a school in Dundee.

The incident happened on Thursday at Camperdown Primary School when a fellow pupil in the class threatened to stab the boy.

The child avoided injury during the incident after the class teacher managed to intervene .

The boy’s mum has now removed her child from the school permanently and she has reported the matter to Police Scotland.

Grace Simpson, 33, from Menzieshill said: “I am appalled. This incident has come at the end of a year and a half of bullying of my son, James.

“I have removed James from the school and I have reported the matter to the police.

“My child will not be returning and I have asked Dundee City Council to place him in another school.”

Grace said that James had been the victim of one other child in particular, who was in the same class at the school.

In the past year she has had to take James to see a doctor because of injuries inflicted on him, including footprints left on his back from being kicked and bite marks which also required medical attention.

James has various disabilities including ADHD and affection attachment disorder, which makes it difficult for him to express his emotions.

Grace said: “For the past year and a half James has been horrifically bullied by the same boy.

“This culminated on Thursday with this boy threatening my son with a pair of scissors .

“He approached James with scissors in his hand and threatened to stab him.

“Fortunately he was unharmed but only because the class teacher managed to get between James and this other boy.”

Despite repeated approaches to the school, Grace said nothing had been done.

She added: “The school refused to remove the boy from the class so they were separated.

“All they have done is have conversations with the boys making the bully listen to how he makes my son feel and how scared James is by all of this. That’s all the punishment he has received.”

Grace is now demanding action and insists something must be done to curb bullying at school.

Her calls come amid various reports of bullying coming from schools across Dundee and Angus.

Grace said: “I am absolutely disgusted that this bullying has been allowed to continue.

“I want action taken now to protect my child and others. I detest bullying of any sort and this has now gone way too far.

“James will not be returning to that school ever again in the future.”

Grace said her son was coping with the latest incident through support from his family.

She added: “His dad, Robi, is playing with him to help keep his mind off what has happened.

“Quite honestly the school has been useless. I am not prepared to stand back any more and watch my son being the victim of these classroom bullies.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are not able to comment on any individual cases but all complaints about bullying are taken extremely seriously.

“Families are always involved in the process.

“If any parent has concerns about their child at school they should discuss these directly with staff.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it is looking into the matter.

The alleged incident at Camperdown Primary is the latest in a spate of bullying stories which have been reported at city schools.

The issue was most recently highlighted when a video emerged which allegedly showed one pupil being bullied by another youngster in Carnoustie Academy.

A girl was subsequently charged by police following an investigation into the case.

It also led to one local resident creating a petition to make bullying a criminal offence.

The online petition gained more than 13,000 signatures and was shared widely online.

Meanwhile, in November, the Tele revealed that almost 200 cases of bullying were reported across 12 schools in the city last year, with children being kept home and forced to move schools due to fears of harassment and abuse.

During the 2018/2019 school year, 186 cases of bullying were reported by pupils at the 12 schools.

Clepington Primary had the highest number of incidents reported with staff being made aware of 35 cases of bullying across the school year.

Harris Academy, Craigie High School and Morgan Academy all also reported more than 20 incidents of bullying each.

Meanwhile, some parents have even taken the step of removing their children from schools.

Julie Mitchell, was forced to remove her daughter, Paige, from Braeview Academy claiming she had suffered months of bullying at the hands of fellow pupils.

She claims the city has an issue with bullying that is much wider than many realise, and urges the council to take action against the ongoing problem.

Dundee City Council’s current bullying policy instructs schools to “respond to any trends or issues identified through the recording of bullying behaviour”.