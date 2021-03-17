‘I couldn’t have looked my players in the eyes’: Micky Mellon insists it would have been wrong for Dundee United to move on pre-contracts

Micky Mellon has revealed he won’t sign players for Dundee United on pre-contracts ahead of next season – because it would be morally wrong.

The Tangerines squad and staff accepted pay cuts in January as the financial impact of Covid-19 hit home at Tannadice.

Their sacrifice was appreciated by the manager, who also agreed to a wage reduction.

And Mellon revealed that the hit taken by current United employees meant he could not justify lining up deals for next season.

“It would have been difficult for us to look at pre-contracts morally,” he said.

“Our players took a wage cut, we all did.

“Morally and team spirit-wise, I think it would have been horrendous to try and manage a group if we had signed players on pre-contracts.

“I don’t know if we had the ability to do either because I never asked because I just don’t think it would have been right!

“I couldn’t have looked my players in the eyes if I had done that.

“These boys were making sacrifices and I was signing possible replacements? I just don’t think that [would have been] right.”

Despite Mellon’s reluctance to commit to deals for next season over the last few months, he still has recruitment ambitions.

His staff are tracking a number of players, both abroad and at home.

But he insists fine-tuning his squad will not be a consideration until the summer, by which time next season’s budget is likely to be known.

He explained: “Once we get to the summer, we will look where we are up to.

“Who can keep us moving forward, what are we looking like and do we have the ability to bring people in?

“What areas do we need to improve in and who do we want to target?

“We just need to keep it going and keep it vibrant. Keep it optimistic and ambitious.”

Mellon has targeted a tilt at the Scottish Cup post-split.

A good cup run, allied with a strong finish in the Premiership, would represent a very respectable first season back in the top flight after years in the Championship.

But it wouldn’t totally satisfy.

For Mellon, the mission is one of constant improvement – and if he is able to add quality to his squad, he is keen to do so before next season.

‘Law of the jungle’

“We are always trying to improve,” he said.

“We have a good recruitment set-up, which covers pretty much everywhere. Some of the stats we have for players across the world is incredible.

“There are players I am aware of. We have looked at stats, I’ve watched them and other people have watched them and if some of these players were to become available then we would be ready to move on them when the time is right.

“Recruitment is on-going all the time.

“The players know that and know they need to keep getting better or they will be improved upon.

“Unfortunately, that is the law of the jungle and that is football.”