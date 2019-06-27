‘I could feel her teeth sinking into my finger’ – Dundee woman recounts Magaluf attack

A woman was left with a broken finger after a fellow reveller bit her in a nightclub attack in Magaluf.

Lois Burr, from Broughty Ferry, suffered gruesome injuries after another woman sank her teeth into her during a verbal dispute.

Horrific images taken following the “unprovoked” attack show the graphic extent of the damage that was caused to her right index finger last Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old victim described her attacker as an “animal” and issued a stark warning to those venturing abroad this summer.

She said: “It happened on the final night of our holiday.

“One of our friends had been sitting outside the bar terrace before a group of around five girls became concerned for her safety.”

Lois and her pal had gone out and explained the girl was with them before the situation turned hostile.

She added: “Initially we were thankful the girls had been concerned before an argument ensued.”

The former Carnoustie High pupil placed her hand out in a stop sign motion before one of the girls launched her attack.

She said: “She grabbed my hair and I could instantly feel her teeth sinking into my finger.

“One of her pals got her off me, there was blood pouring from my hands.”

The opposing groups both quickly left the scene before Lois’s hand was patched-up by a local worker.

Lois said: “We were getting our flight home that morning.

“It wasn’t until I removed the bandage on the flight that a member of staff said it looked nasty.

“The Thomas Cook staff couldn’t have been any nicer to me.

“They suggested I go to A&E as soon as I landed.”

Lois, who now lives in Hull, returned home on Sunday evening before attending A&E to find out her finger was broken from the single bite.

She said: “I’ve needed injections.

“I will continue to now need them over the course of the year.

“I am on antibiotics and I am in severe pain from the injuries sustained that morning.

“I’m going back in today to get more injections and get my nail bed fixed.

“It may need surgery but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.”

Lois said she wanted to highlight what happened and urged holiday makers to report the crime to local police.

She added: “It wasn’t until I got home I realised there wasn’t anything that could be done from the UK.

“If anyone is in a similar situation I would urge them to report the matter to local police urgently.

“Given I’ve now got to get further injections over the year there is no closure to the matter.

“The woman who did this is an absolute animal.”