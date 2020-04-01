‘I can’t thank you enough’: Woman living with leukaemia praises Tele for getting her meds delivered

A Dundee woman with leukaemia who was running out of medication during Covid-19 lockdown has praised the Tele for coming to her aid.

June Brady, who was diagnosed with leukaemia three years ago, said she faced a ‘life or death situation’ being stuck in her Ardler home.

The government has ordered those living with serious underlying health conditions to self-isolate for a period of at least 12 weeks during the coronavirus epidemic

This meant the 63-year-old was unable to visit her local pharmacy on Macalpine Road to collect her monthly prescription which she relies on to relieve the side-effects of her cancer.

June had attempted to contact the pharmacy to arrange for the prescription to be delivered.

But despite phoning the store “hundreds” of times since Friday, she was unable to get through.

“I can’t get out and order my prescriptions like Oramorph and MST tablets among a lot of others,” the former nurse explained.

“I seriously need my prescriptions to be delivered as I can’t do without my morphine tablets.

“I have been ringing the chemist since Friday and can’t get through to them. I’ve run out of my tablets for next week so really worried now.”

The Adler resident has been left fearing the worst, believing she could be facing serious health repercussions if she was unable to get a hold of medication before her supplies ran out.

June said: “I have a lodger who lives with me but he is 77 years old. He also has asthma and epilepsy so he can’t get out to collect it either.

“I used to get it delivered before they started charging for £5 for delivery but now I just go up to the shop and collect it myself.

“I truly think this is a life or death situation that I am facing right now if I don’t get them.”

But when Tele stepped in to enquire why June had been unable to arrange for her prescription to be delivered to her doorstep, Boot’s head office was able to find a solution.

“The pharmacy have now contacted me and told me they will deliver the prescription on Thursday,” June said.

“They said they will deliver it free of charge and will continue to do so for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. I hope that they are able to do this for other people in my situation, some of whom might be a lot older than me.

“I am just so relieved that it’s sorted and I can’t thank you enough for helping me out.”

A spokesman for Boots said: “I was sorry to hear that she has been unable to get through to our Dundee Macalpine Road store and we are grateful to you for bringing this to our attention.

“I have managed to get through to the store and they have received a new prescription from the GP today and are contacting June to update her what is happening.

“They will need to order some items in for tomorrow and should be in a position to dispense the prescription tomorrow. I hope this will help to ease June’s worries.”