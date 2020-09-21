‘I can’t recommend the centre highly enough’ – Wife of Dundee pensioner living with dementia shares story as part of World Alzheimer’s Day

Roddy Souter, from the Ninewells area of Dundee, was diagnosed with vascular dementia five years ago. He also has a touch of Alzheimer’s.

Today, as part of World Alzheimer’s Day we speak to his wife, Jan, who shares their story and reflects upon the vital support given to them by Alzheimer Scotland.

Roddy, who is in his early 70s, was diagnosed with the condition after he was sent for a brain scan due to experiencing memory lapses over a period of about two years.

It was discovered he had been having transient ischemic attacks or ‘mini strokes’, which are caused by an temporary disruption of the blood supply to part of the brain.

“It’s a slow progression. It is very difficult for him,” Jan said.

“Roddy’s speech has been affected by it. His short term memory is very bad and his mobility is affected as well. He still manages to walk around on his own but very slowly now compared to what he used to be.

“He is still aware of what’s happening and recognises people but finds great difficulty in taking part in conversations because of his speech problem.

“Roddy copes with it quite well most of the time but it does affect the whole family because it does change the personality of the person.

“It’s very frustrating for them as well that they can’t do things that they used to do.”

© Courtesy Alzheimer Scotland

Since his diagnosis, Roddy and Jan have been attending Alzheimer Scotland’s Dundee Dementia Resource Centre after being told about the service from a friend.

Jan said: “It’s a very good meeting place because people living with dementia can take part in activities such as pool, and dominoes. And the carers can sit and have a cup of coffee or tea and chat to other carers in the same boat.

“It’s very therapeutic for carers as well.”

Before the pandemic Roddy, a retired quantity surveyor, attended the centre’s day care service, as well as the cinema club, the musical memories group, and more. The couple also made use of the centre’s cafe service on a Monday morning.

Jan added: “Everyone was devastated when lockdown came and the centre had to close but they have been very good at trying to have ongoing support online and they have managed to have digital groups for most of these activities which has been very good.”

The online groups allowed Roddy to still see and communicate with people from the centre.

Jan says that they have made a lot of friends from attending the support centre and believes these services are vital.

“It’s just because most of our social life now revolves around that and it has done for a few years,” she said.

“I think especially for Roddy it is vital that he can communicate with people he knows – and he feels at home with people he knows.

“Our family are very supportive as are lots of our friends who phone regularly but definitely the Alzheimer’s café, not just the café, the resource centre has been our main support during this time.

“I can’t recommend the centre highly enough. I have to commend them all for the effort people at Morgan Street have made to provide ongoing support during this pandemic.”

© Courtesy Alzheimer Scotland

World Alzheimer’s Day also marks the 40th anniversary for Alzheimer Scotland. As part of their celebrations the charity is launching their very own app designed to provide users with information and updates about support services in their local area.

Nikki Lorimer, locality leader for Alzheimer Scotland, said that during lockdown the team have had to move many of their physical groups and activities online.

She said: “People can now access groups like Carers Conversations or Musical Reminiscence through an online platform and are being supported by Alzheimer Scotland staff to use digital technology if they’re uncertain.

“On top of this we are offering telephone befriending to ensure people remain connected to our charity.

“We are also providing one-to-one home support in certain areas, as an alternative option for some people who used our day services.

“Digitally, we will continue to grow and adapt our online support, which includes the launch of an Alzheimer Scotland app.

“There is no doubt this pandemic is having a detrimental impact on our income. Much of our support, including our Dundee Dementia Resource Centre and our Dementia Advisors, is funded through kind donations and fundraising events.

“We will have challenges to overcome in the next few months but we have been overwhelmed by the kindness of our supporters during this time. We are grateful for any support.”

To donate to the Alzheimer Scotland’s teams in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, visit JustGiving and search ‘Alzheimer Scotland – Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross’.