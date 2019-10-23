‘I can’t believe she has the nerve’: Fury as Steven Donaldson killer Tasmin Glass granted leave to appeal sentence

There was anger and revulsion on Wednesday as one of Steven Donaldson’s killers launched a fresh appeal of her 10-year jail sentence.

As reported in The Courier, Tasmin Glass is the latest to be allowed to challenge her culpable homicide sentence for her part in the horrific death of her former boyfriend in Kirriemuir last summer.

Her appeal will be heard next month, at the same time as Callum Davidson challenges his 24-year sentence for the brutal murder of the 27-year-old Angus man.

© DC Thomson

Tasmin, the mother of Steven Donaldson’s child, was reviled by the judge, Lord Pentland, when he sentenced her saying it was clear that she had instigated the attack on her former partner.

Today Billy Connell, who organised a motorcycle tribute to the murdered oil worker in Kirriemuir in July, condemned the bid by Callum Davidson and Tasmin Glass to appeal their sentences.

Billy said: “I think that there is no sentence long enough for what they put Steven through.

“His family have already gone through enough and for the killers to appeal their sentences is just a show of how wicked they really are.

“Any normal judge would up the sentence if they appeal.

“These three were all as bad as each other the minute they tried to put stories together.”

Angus provost Ronnie Proctor said: “The law is the law and the process will be followed.

“However, I firmly believe that everyone’s thoughts and empathy should be with Steven Donaldson’s family, who have acted with dignity and courage throughout this whole heartbreaking situation.

“When he sentenced the three Lord Pentland summed up the feelings of everyone who has been affected by this when he highlighted Glass’s role in the murder.

“We also have to remember that there is an innocent child at the heart of this horrific situation.”

A former work colleague of Glass said: “I can’t believe she has the nerve to do this.

“Everyone in Kirriemuir knows she was instrumental in the killing of Steven.

“If it wasn’t for her he would still be alive today. I can’t begin to imagine what her family is feeling.

“She is a disgusting human being and should be locked up for life for her part in the killing.”

The third killer, Steven Dickie, jailed for 23 years, lodged initial notice of intention to appeal but did not pursue the bid.