A talented Dundee singer is hoping she can hit the right note at a nationwide competition as she looks to book her spot on the karaoke world stage.

Demi McMahon, 27, from Menzieshill, has fought off competition from over 40,000 rivals to book her spot in the UK finals of the Karaoke World Championships.

Now she’s hopeful that her singing prowess can propel her onto the international stage as she bids to represent her home city in front of karaoke competitors across the world.

Demi said: “I’ve only just heard that I’ve made the final seven and I’m so excited. I can hardly believe that a wee Dundee girl has reached the UK final of the championships.

“One more song and I could be representing the UK in the world finals, it’s unbelievable.

“I am completely overwhelmed by all the love, support and kindness I have been shown.

“To reach this stage against thousands of others is amazing and I’m so grateful to everyone that has voted for me – I’m over the moon.”

The World Karaoke Championships, like many other competitions, will be streamed online this year, between November 2 and 7, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But the inability to travel to different destinations to sing hasn’t put Demi off as she gets set to battle it out with her six fellow finalists later this month.

She said: “I only really entered to give me something to do, never thinking for one moment that I would get this far.

“There’s not been much else to do through this surreal time so I have been doing lots of singing and song-writing and decided to enter the competition.

“There are so many talented singers out there so I’m completely overwhelmed that I’ve come so far.”

As part of the application process, Demi had to film herself singing three songs and then sent them to the karaoke judges.

She picked I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, Rag and Bone Man’s Human and Rise Up by Andra Day.

“I have got one more song to sing so I’m just waiting to find out when,” Demi added.

“Then if I win that that’s me in the Karaoke World Championships.

“I have no idea yet what I will sing if I do make it. I’ll need to give it some serious thought though – it will probably be a big power ballad by somebody like Mariah Carey.

“I would just love to represent the UK but also Dundee in the world final. It was a woman from the UK who won it last year so if I can get that far and win it for Dundee I will be so chuffed.”

As well as singing karaoke Demi has being doing her best to keep spirits up during the pandemic.

Earlier this year she teamed up with local band Audio Phunk, which consists of Brechin-based Jocky McLean and Dundee-based Austyn Drummond, to write a song dedicated to those working on the front line.

The song, “With Love”, helped to raise £700 which Demi, Jocky and Austyn donated to NHS Tayside.

The reaction to the song, Demi says, has been “amazing”.

She added: “I love singing and song-writing and if it has helped people throughout this time then that makes me really happy.

“I really just wanted to say well done to everyone for coming together during a stressful time.

“So many people have been doing such amazing work and I’m glad that I’ve been able to play my part. It’s just all so surreal right now.”