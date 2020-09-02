‘I am trying to run a business just like everyone else’ – Dundee’s only sex club reopens after lockdown

As more and more businesses emerge after months of lockdown, one of the most unique nightspots the city has to offer has opened its doors – Dundee’s only sex club.

Club Kudos, on Princes Street, is even offering furloughed workers a discount as well as special Covid-19 pricing, advertised on its website.

The club advertises itself as the “only seven-day” alternative for the gay, bi, BDSM and swinger communities in the east of Scotland.

© DC Thomson

And while readers got in touch with the Tele raising concerns about the health and safety risks of people being allowed to attend Kudos once more, its owner has insisted that the necessary precautions will be in place.

John Gibson said there was a two-person limit on private rooms and there will be “restricted use of the play equipment”.

There will also be a restriction on the number of people who can be in the club at the same time.

He added: “The club has re-opened on a restricted basis. The sauna and the steam room remain closed but other areas are open so that people can socialise.

“I had to get the club reopened to pay the bills.

“I also believe I am providing a necessary function by providing a place for people to go who are of a like-mind.

“During lockdown it was very difficult for people who previously used the club to go somewhere with like-minded people, and they were potentially opening themselves up to being in dangerous situations.”

Mr Gibson said that he was working in the club himself without staff and was carrying out all cleaning and administration.

And he said that it was no different than pubs, gyms and other businesses opening up after months of uncertainty.

He added: “People have complained about the club in the past but I am paying my taxes and running my club in a law-abiding fashion.

“I am trying to run a business just like everyone else and trying to get back on the ground after lockdown.”

The website states that the club is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 7pm, but remains open until 10pm on Saturday.

Standard entry costs £10 with a special rate of £7 for anyone who is furloughed.

SNP councillor Ken Lynn, who is the city council’s health spokesman said he had not been aware the club had opened.

He said: “I don’t know a great deal about this club but from what I understand of the regulations if two people have gone in together and are from the same household bubble then I don’t believe that Mr Gibson has breached the guidelines.”

© DC Thomson

When he opened the club Mr Gibson described it as an alternative lifestyle venue.

Within weeks of opening it boasted 160 members. These are mostly single males but the club also accepts females, and couples.

He said the club offered revellers the chance to enjoy themselves in a safe and controlled environment.

It is understood there is no specific legislation for sex clubs on the Scottish Covid-19 roadmap, however, the Tele has approached the Scottish Government for comment.