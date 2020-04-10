Severely-disabled Dundee boy would be put in induced coma if he contracted coronavirus

This is a worrying and fearful time for all of us, but for one Dundee mum the worry is even greater.

Leigh Welsh’s eight-year-old son Riley is severely disabled.

If he were to contract coronavirus he would have to be put into an induced coma to keep him safe until the worst of the illness passed.

Leigh said: “That is a very scary thought. That was something that had to happen to him once when he was younger, when he was put on life support, and I don’t want to have to do that again.”

Riley was born with microcephaly, a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacts brain development, leaving him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a tracheoesophageal fistula which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley has a feeding tube and colostomy bag and has a minor hole in his heart.

The Kingspark School pupil is also epileptic, as well as blind and deaf.

Leigh said: “I am being very vigilant. His condition makes Riley more susceptible to the virus than some others.

“I am part of a parent group who have discussed this and I have spoken to medical staff who have told me that if Riley got Covid-19 he would have to be immediately intubated.

“The prognosis for children who get this disease is good but the whole concept is very scary.”

Riley and Leigh are currently in isolation for 12 weeks due to his vulnerability and while keeping Riley safe is top priority, his mum has admitted managing the situation has not been easy.

She explained: “I look after him by myself and he can currently can’t attend school, or respite care, which means I am looking after him alone.

“He is getting to be bigger now and the lifting and carrying is becoming very difficult for me.

“I do have hoists in the bedroom and bathroom, but I still have to move him around a lot.”

Leigh also told the Tele it was very lonely not being able to have social interaction with family or friends.

“We are trying to keep busy and are obviously keeping in touch with everyone by phone, and face timing and some have come to speak to him through the window.

“This is making me realise how much support I normally have from others.”

Riley receives ABR therapy for two hours every day. ABR is a rehabilitative, home-based treatment that uses gentle hands-on methods to bring about recovery of the muscular skeletal system.

Leigh said: “The treatment has made a massive difference to the quality of Riley’s life.”

