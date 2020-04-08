‘I am begging people to please listen’: Heartfelt plea from family after death of much-loved West Ferry mum

The distraught daughter of a West Ferry pensioner who died after contracting Covid-19 has issued a heartfelt plea to the public to “stay home” and stop the spread of the virus.

Jean Baigrie, 85, lost her battle with the deadly coronavirus in Ninewells Hospital on Monday, a week after her family first contacted the local GP as concerns for her health rose.

Jean had been self-isolating for two weeks, only coming into contact with her carers and the GP in that time.

But she still managed to contract the virus and was rushed to hospital on Sunday before dying on Monday.

Now her heartbroken daughter, Trish Goodall, has admitted her mother has become “one of the coronavirus statistics”.

Trish, 62, who lives in Broughty Ferry, didn’t even have the chance to say goodbye to Jean after she was rushed away in the ambulance at the weekend.

Now she is pleading with the public to take advice from the authorities seriously to avoid more deaths in Tayside.

She said: “Please, please don’t go out and risk the lives of people in our community.

“I never even got to say goodbye to my mum.

“The last time I saw her she was being worked on in the back of an ambulance outside her home.

“That was on Sunday and she died in Ninewells at 6.15pm on Monday.

“She hadn’t even been out of the house for the past two weeks. The only people who went to see her were her carers and the GP but she still managed contract the virus.

“My mum has now become one of the statistics; one of those who has died of coronavirus.

“I am begging people to please listen to and heed government guidelines before someone else in Tayside dies.

“The next time it could be someone else’s mum, granny, auntie or sister.

“It happened to us and it could happen to anyone else.”

Jean had struggled with the lockdown measures enforced by the government and her family had become increasingly worried over both her mental and physical health in recent days.

They were fearful that isolation could take a massive toll on her wellbeing, with the inability to see her family a massive blow for Jean.

Trish said: “We were worried that if the virus didn’t kill her the depression she was beginning to suffer from would.

“Mum also suffered from dementia and recently she had taken to not eating and drinking very much.

“We were keeping in touch with her as much as we could but she was definitely falling quickly.

“We hadn’t been able to go to visit her for the last two weeks and although I was phoning her three times a day, the lockdown and social isolation was having a very bad effect on her.”

Trish’s brother, Gavin, had looked in on his mum on Sunday, before alerting the rest of the family to her condition.

Once Trish had seen her mum, she called for an ambulance straight away after being extremely concerned by her condition.

She added: “She was very weak, and had a cough, although she didn’t have a temperature.

“The paramedics had forgotten to collect mum’s medication so I ran into the house to fetch it.

“When I handed it over I saw her in the back – that was the last time.

“She died in hospital the following evening.”

Jean tested positive for Covid-19, after being checked for the virus on Monday.

Gavin and his daughter travelled out that day to be with her – but by the time they arrived at Ninewells, Jean had died.

Trish and her husband, Brian, are now in quarantine, and have been forced to sleep in different rooms and use separate bathrooms.

She said: “I can’t even go to mum’s house to find lists of people to contact to notify them about her death.

“At this stage I don’t even know what’s going to happen about the funeral, especially as we have to be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

“As recently as Christmas she was quite well – we could never have imagined this happening.”