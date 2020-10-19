Hygiene packs handed out to people battling substance issues in Dundee

One hundred bags full of hygiene essentials have been handed out to vulnerable people with substance misuse issues across Dundee.

Hillcrest Futures received £1,500 from the Scottish Government’s supporting communities fund, which has been set up to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, to help those using the charity’s harm reduction service to stay safe.

Each person received two reusable face masks, hand sanitiser, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a bar of soap, a face cloth, a hairbrush, lip balm and a pack of razors in a reusable drawstring bag.

It is understood figures relating to drugs deaths in the city for 2019/20 will mirror that of the previous year, with 67 fatalities.

But it is also believed that, between April and June this year, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, 26 people died as a result of drugs.

It highlights the importance for the most vulnerable in society and Dave Barrie, from We Are With You Dundee, said: “Things like this are vitally important during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is there are lot of people in Dundee needing an extra hand when it comes to health, hygiene and wellbeing so these measures are welcome in the city.

“A lot of families and individuals are struggling to make ends meet so providing them with face masks and hand sanitiser not only good for the individuals, but good for the community as well so it is a great initiative.

“The more we can support people who are struggling, the better their outcomes are going to be.”

Danny Kelly, manager of the Hillcrest service responsible for the hygience packs, said: “The packs are being given to people who access our harm reduction service at the Cairn Centre, as well as individuals the team engages with through our assertive outreach programme.

“If anyone using our service expresses that they are experiencing financial hardship, we can offer them a hygiene pack to lessen the pressure and ensure hygiene standards are maintained.

“This is especially important during the current pandemic.

“Handing out the packs also gives staff the opportunity to advise of good hygiene practices as well as reinforcing social distancing to keep them and others in the community safe.”