Hydrogen buses, social media contact lenses, and climate change – Dundee’s predictions for the next decade

With the beginning of a new decade, many people are thinking about what the future might hold for them.

Top scientists and academics predict a world of houses built by 3D printers and 13 internet connected devices per person.

It is also predicted that over 20% of all cars purchased will be self-driving, and that flying cars will finally be on the streets and in the air.

Many Dundonians share this vision, with technology, renewable energy and climate change all being major parts of the predictions made by the city’s residents.

Cameron Price, 26, an employee at Hawkin’s Bazar, said: “There will be even more reliance on handheld technology like their phones.

© DC Thomson

“I’m sure many folk have seen the TV show Blackmirror where people are wearing their contact lenses to identify each other.

“I also think that the use of Facebook will be a lot more prevalent in applying for a job. You’ll apply with a Facebook account instead of a CV.”

Many in the city also expressed great concern over climate change and its part in the city’s future.

Graham Farquhar, a 63-year-old office worker from Perth, said: “I think that major changes will have to take place in the climate control situation.

“I’ve got a granddaughter who’s five and it’s an important time for the world and her growing up in the next 10 years.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Architect, Rob Pederson, 58, also believes that climate change will be a huge part of the next decade. He said: “My predictions for 2020 would be an increase in the level of electric vehicles across Scotland with a wider infrastructure being applied.

“Also, on a much more exciting note there will be an opportunity to introduce hydrogen buses.

“We’re going to take 12 buses and put them on the roads in Dundee and have zero emissions and the hope is that we’ll have jobs coming out of it.”

Lauren Morsley, 23, an employee at Lush, said: “A lot more people are conscious about eating more plant based foods, cutting down on the amount of meat and animal products they consume.

“With soaps that’s the easiest part to do because you can get the exact same product but without all the animal byproducts in it. I definitely see it as an ongoing trend.”

Environmental sustainability student, Sarah Clark, 28, predicts that environmental issues will define the coming years.

She said: “I think in the next 10 years we will have a greater pressure on resources and a wider divide between the 1% and the rest.

“I think that because Dundee already has some definite problems in terms of a fair economy and a lot of people are in debt and poverty. That resource pressure could have a very big effect on people in Dundee who are already struggling.”

However, some are more optimistic about the city’s future.

Sara White, 34, an employee at Tartan House of Scotland, said: “I think that between the cruise ships coming in for the V&A and restaurants opening up and more tourist type shops like this one, we will hopefully see an increase in people coming into the city centre and spending their money.”

© DC Thomson

What do you think the next 10 years has in store? Make sure and comment on our post on Facebook.