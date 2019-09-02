Husband’s poignant Great Wall of China trek in memory of his wife

A widower is set to take on the Great Wall of China to raise funds for a motor neurone disease charity.

Stanley Ure, from Monifieth, is taking part in MND Scotland’s charity trek next month in memory of his wife Alison, who died from the disease in 2015.

He said: “My wife was 59 when she passed away. Afterwards I noticed MND Scotland were looking for board members and I wanted to give back for all the great work they do.”

The Great Wall of China trek will see the group embark on five days of exploration and follows on from similar expeditions to Machu Pichu and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Stanley said: “The longest we will be walking in one day is eight hours. At the end of the trek we will each get to put a brick down on the wall in memory of our loved ones.”

He added: “It will be a very poignant moment for all the families as everyone knows someone impacted by this.”

Stanley admitted the speed at which his wife’s condition progressed took him by surprise.

He said: “It was only nine months from the diagnoses to when my wife died. I think bewildered is the best way to describe how I felt.

“The average life expectancy for someone who is diagnosed with the condition is 20 months.”

The 64-year-old added: “The support from MND Scotland was second to none.

“We were even offered free counselling for as long as we wanted it.”

Stanley’s fundraising for has already surpassed the initial target. He said: “The target was £2,000 but the amount is sitting at £2,600.

“As a group, we’ve raised more than £160,000 all together.”

Public awareness of the condition has increased in recent years, boosted by the likes of former rugby star Doddie Weir, who was himself diagnosed with MND and has been an outspoken campaigner.

Stanley said: “There have been four or five high profile people diagnosed with it in recent years. The work Doddie Weir and his charity do is really great.”