Husband speaks of his pride that his wife’s legacy lives on through online resource

The widower of a woman who helped hundreds of children towards a bright future has said he is swelling with pride that her legacy will be continued after her sudden death.

Mum-of-four, Taletta Jamieson, died suddenly last May after a tragic fall where she sustained severe injuries.

The 59-year-old’s unexpected death sent shockwaves around the school community in Dundee, where she worked as a parental involvement officer.

The Brechin woman had dedicated her life to helping parents ensure their children reached their full potential.

Now her former colleagues and husband Ralph have ensured there is a lasting legacy to Taletta, with a new digital resource launched just months away from the first anniversary of her untimely death.

© DC Thomson

Ralph was invited along to the official launch of the online tool, named Taletta’s Resource, at Baldragon Academy.

He said: “I was always proud of what Taletta did and she was always passionate about her work.

“She was a people person – she treated everyone equally and tried to get them on board and never walked away from a challenge.”

Taletta, who trained as a solicitor secretary, was inspired to work in education after she seeing the positive impact teachers and parents had on her brother.

Ralph added: “She was very passionate about secondary work. She had a brother and saw the benefits of parental involvement with teachers and it was a great success story for him.

“When we first had the kids, she was a full-time mum but when they were all at school, she started to become involved in community education.

“She started off helping a woman’s group, working with people who had very little confidence. By the end of the two or three years the number of people who had come out of their shell and were fulfilling their potential was really touching to see.”

Her lasting impact, and the number of families she helped throughout the years, was exemplified by the huge attendance at funeral, and the outpouring of love and support her family received after her death.

Ralph said: “So many people came to the funeral, we were not prepared for that amount of people.

“And they said it was one of the most emotional experiences they have had at a funeral, and that’s because they knew her quite intimately – she did not keep people at a distance.

“When people came up to us and told us they were sorry, and ‘we loved her’, we know that she would have loved them back.”

Ralph admits there has been some tough moments in the months since his wife’s death but the family are comforted by the memories of the time they spent together over the years.

“Initially in the first couple of months, it was a bit un-focused. Life changes so suddenly and you are reminded of plans that you had, like when you see people sitting in a restaurant, you remember we were to grow old together,” the 64-year-old said.

“There was a shade of feeling at Christmas time of ‘would this go okay?’, but it was a wonderful day. The boys were very positive about it and we have each other to look on the gifts that we were given in life.

“We have fond memories and great respect for someone who was just a great person. I think she was just fantastic.”