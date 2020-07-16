Husband pays tribute after inspirational wife Fi Munro loses cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a well known cancer campaigner who died earlier this month.

Fi Munro, from Errol, lost her battle with stage four ovarian cancer on July 7 after being diagnosed in 2016.

Her husband Ewan paid tribute to her in a post on social media calling her a “huge inspiration”.

He said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you that my beautiful Fi has left us.

“She passed peacefully on July 7 surrounded by the enormous love of her family.

“A private funeral service has taken place, she is now at peace. She has been such a huge inspiration to all those around her, filling the space with love, compassion, fun and a little bit of swearing!

“I know she has been an incredible support to all of you out there who follow her Instagram, Facebook and blog and she leaves a huge hole in all our hearts.

“I hope that wherever she is that she gets her wish, to be reunited with friends and family lost, and to have the most amazing time with them all.”

The award winning author, who wrote the book How Long Have I Got, stopped receiving treatment in June this year.