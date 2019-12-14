Husband admits tearing down Christmas decorations and causing ‘fear and alarm’

A husband admitted causing fear or alarm by tearing down Christmas decorations.

Thomas Davidson, 43, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to admit sabotaging the family’s decorations during a festive bust-up.

Davidson admitted carrying out the domestically aggravated crime at the family home in Carnegie Place, Perth, on December 2.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court: “The circumstances are that on Tuesday 3 December the accused and complainer had an argument due to trust issues in their relationship.

“They are married and have been for four years. The accused was shouting and swearing at her while there was a child in the living room.

“He stood up and began to tear down Christmas decorations from the ceiling. The complainer and child were scared by the behaviour and made their way upstairs to hide in a bedroom and call the police to report the incident.

“He continued shouting and banging in the living room. Police arrived and found the living room in a state of disarray. He was arrested and taken to the police station.”

Davidson told officers: “I wasn’t aggressive to her. I was aggressive to the house.”

He admitted “behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, in that you did shout and swear and act aggressively towards Lorna Davidson and tear down Christmas decorations.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “He fully admitted during the interview that he shouted and swore and acted in the manner described.

“His wife has indicated that she will continue with the relationship. He has been staying with his mother.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead granted Davidson bail and deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports.