Hurricane force winds and several inches of snow hit Tayside on Friday — causing disruption across the region.

The Tay Road Bridge recorded a gust of 76mph at 3am, while a blanket of snow covered roads throughout Dundee and beyond.

The weather conditions caused a bus to come off the road in Longforgan.

The Stagecoach service crashed early on Friday, although there was only one passenger on board at the time and nobody was injured.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our services across Dundee are all operating normally this morning albeit there may be minor delays caused by weather conditions.

“Earlier this morning one of our vehicles in the Longforgan area left the road due to icy conditions, no other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries and the vehicle has since been recovered with a replacement bus now in service. We will be doing everything we can to maintain our normal services throughout the course of the day.”

In Dundee, all council-run football pitches were closed and to remain shut over the weekend.

Among the other sports facilities hit was Monifieth Links, which confirmed its golf courses had shut due to the snow.

Meanwhile Xplore Dundee — which runs most bus services in the city — warned of disruption linked to the snowy and icy conditions.

A spokeswoman urged passengers to keep in touch to check on the latest updates, and added: “All services are running today, but delays may be experienced due to high winds and snow.

“We would advise customers to give a little longer than usual for their journey.

“We try to do what we can to limit the impact on journey times but safety of our passengers is most important.”

Tayside Contracts sent snow ploughs and gritters out to help clear the worst of the snow from paths and side streets.

Further afield, there were problems on the roads in parts of Tayside.

On the A90 near Stracathro, one lane was shut early due to a fallen tree — though it later reopened.

At Ferryden, near Montrose, a road was partially blocked due to a tree on the road.

Angus’s bus services were also affected.

The 21A Stagecoach route was diverted due to the problems on the A90, while service 20 was unable to serve The Roods in Kirriemuir.

Services 23/24 were also unable to serve Gallowshade Road in Forfar due to the conditions.

Tarfside Primary School, near Brechin, was closed all day due to access issues.

However, Tannadice Primary School — which had initially been closed early in the day— reopened mid-morning following power problems. However, Angus Council said that attendance was at parents’ discretion.

And despite reported power outages in the Forfar area, SSE said it had no major problems in the region.

A few rural roads in Perthshire were also closed due to fallen trees or snowfall.

A yellow weather warning was in place on Friday but Tayside should escape further disruption in the coming days.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The worst of the snow for Dundee and Tayside has probably passed now.

“There was a lot of snowfall and strong winds but looking ahead there will still be some snow showers to come but they won’t be as severe.

“The snow will mainly be over the higher grounds and Perthshire.

“The rest of today [Friday] and into the weekend will be mainly be dry and things are improving for the next few days.”