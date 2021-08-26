Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntingtower Park: £9.2m housing development in Perth ‘will help tackle homelessness’

By Matteo Bell
August 26, 2021, 1:16 pm
New council houses completed in Scone. From left: Elaine Ritchie, Bob Brawn, John Baggley, Chris Ahern and Nicola Lennon.
Councillors at the site

A major housing development in Perth has been completed – with councillors claiming it will help to tackle homelessness in the area.

A total of 70 new homes have been built in the £9.2 million development at Huntingtower Park.

It is the largest undertaken in the area since Perth and Kinross restarted its council house building programme in 2012.

The homes have been built on the site of a former cattle market that closed in 2009.

Increase in affordable housing stock

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and communities convener, said: “This is the council’s largest newbuild project since we began our construction programme nine years ago, and I am absolutely delighted to see it completed.

“The development will significantly increase the council’s affordable housing stock, providing high-quality accommodation that will support our tenants to live life happy and healthy lives.

“It also addresses a wide range of different housing needs, with larger accommodation for families as well as smaller flats, which will create a vibrant, mixed community.”

Development ‘to help tackle homelessness’

Vice-convener Chris Ahern says it is a “major landmark… coming hot-on-the-heels of another major development of homes at Glebe in Scone“.

He added: “Increasing the supply of affordable housing continues to be a key priority Perth and Kinross Council, and we have many more builds in the pipeline.

“Each time we consult our existing tenants on what their priorities are for our spending, building new houses is near the top of the list.

“Each new home we build transforms the lives of the tenants who live there, and also helps to tackle homelessness and housing need in our area.”

The homes were built in partnership with Barratt Homes.

