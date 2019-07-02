Huntington’s sufferer asked to move on Dundee bus, to allow pram in disabled spot

An invalid wants action to make the use of disabled seats on buses clearer after she was pushed to give one up for a pram.

Karen Robertson, 44, who suffers from Huntington’s disease, was travelling from her home into Dundee to start her job with the council.

She makes the trip from Invergowrie to work three days a week and uses a rollator device to help her walk.

Karen’s condition affects her memory and mobility and can cause personality changes and problems with her breathing and speaking.

She was, however, still asked to give up her disabled seat on a Stagecoach East Scotland bus in April so a woman could put her pram in the space.

Two months later a woman with a pram got on to a bus Karen was travelling in and put the pram where the fold-up seats were.

This did not stop two fellow passengers saying Karen should have moved her rollator for the pram.

Karen said: “Signs on the bus state that prams should only be put in the disabled space if it is not being used by a disabled person. I think more is needed to make the rules clearer.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said it had a dedicated area for disabled passengers with signage indicating that they had priority there.

He said passengers with buggies would be asked to move from this area for a disabled person.

John Eden, chief executive of the Scottish Huntington’s Association, said: “Sadly people living with the condition frequently have negative experiences using public transport.”