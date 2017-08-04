A children’s memorial at a Tayside Crematorium was left damaged by vandals.

Yobs pushed over two statues of children on a granite bench at the monument on Perth’s Crieff Road.

As a result of the incident, which happened between Friday and Sunday morning, the heads of the statues were broken off.

The vandal attack took place in the facility’s memorial garden for children who passed away.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/20014/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”