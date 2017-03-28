An investigation was under way after thieves made off with thousands of pounds worth of tools from a Dundee City Council MOT Centre.

It is understood three raiders carried a “smash and grab” on the premises on Harefield Road before alarms were triggered.

Eye witnesses say they saw a police van and a sniffer dog near the entrance of the council building shortly after the disturbance.

The local authority urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

It is the second time the centre has been targeted in two weeks.

Although security has apparently been increased in recent weeks intruders believed to be wearing hoodies and gloves have made off with a haul of “high calibre” tools.

The theft is believed to have happened just after 8.30pm last Thursday.

The local depot, which services council vehicles, remained open on Friday despite the alleged theft of a number of tools from the workshop.

Another eye witness said a sniffer dog remained on the scene for at least an hour as it tried to pick up the scent of the intruders.

It is understood the latest break-in had seen “opportunist thieves” remaining in the area for more than 20 minutes as they stole the equipment.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We would appeal for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”