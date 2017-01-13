Police are hunting the driver of a stolen car that crashed and overturned on a road on the outskirts of Dundee.

Road traffic officers discovered the Fiat Punto on its roof after being called to Emmock Road, in the Claverhouse area, near to Myreton Farm.

However, there was no sign of the occupants and an investigation was launched.

Police found that the vehicle had earlier been stolen from an address in Kirkton and are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a road traffic incident involving one car in the Claverhouse area of Dundee on Saturday January 7 at 9.15pm.

“The car had been stolen from an address in Dundee and inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after several serious incidents involving cars in the Dundee area over the last three weeks.

The first was a “high-speed” police pursuit on Christmas Eve through the Stobswell and city centre area, with the car involved later found abandoned.

An Audi Quattro and Range Rover were stolen in Carnoustie on December 29 and were later found dumped in Kirkton.

That was followed by another police chase on Friday, which ended up with the pursued car crashing on Pitkerro Drive, before the driver ran away.

Concerns have now been raised about road users’ safety being put at risk.

Brian Gordon, a councillor for the North East — which covers part of Emmock Road — and a former bus driver in the city, said: “There seems to be a spate of this behaviour.

“I wonder if it’s the same small group of people — and I’m thinking a group because there was more than one car stolen from Carnoustie.

“You also wonder if they’re targeting certain types of cars.

“Hopefully the police can catch them and if anyone knows who is doing it, they should contact the police because, otherwise, it is going to end in disaster.

“The people doing this should be thinking of the families using the roads and the consequences their actions could have. The authorities are trying to educate youngsters. For a few years now, the police and emergency services have spoken to fourth and fifth-year pupils to educate them about the tragedies that occur from dangerous driving.”