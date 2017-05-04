Police are on the hunt for the driver of a stolen BMW that was used in a raid on a Dundee Co-op.
The incident happened just after 4am today at the store on Lawers Drive in Panmurefield, Broughty Ferry.
The black BMW 520D M Sport was used to hold open the door while the raiders grabbed stock from inside. The vehicle may have damage to its rear, suggesting the car was reversed into the door.
It has the registration plate: N111 RNC.
Police say cigarettes were stolen. A smashed vodka bottle was seen on the ground outside the entrance to the store this morning.
The BMW was reported stolen from Silport Place in Carnoustie, officers confirmed.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Brown asked anyone who may have information to come forward.
He said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist our enquiries. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the BMW between Carnoustie and Lawers Drive in the early hours of this morning or anyone who knows where the car is now.
“Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and door to door enquiries.
“Anyone with any information should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting 0391/04 or or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE ORIGINAL STORY