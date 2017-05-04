Police are on the hunt for the driver of a stolen BMW that was used in a raid on a Dundee Co-op.

The incident happened just after 4am today at the store on Lawers Drive in Panmurefield, Broughty Ferry.

The black BMW 520D M Sport was used to hold open the door while the raiders grabbed stock from inside. The vehicle may have damage to its rear, suggesting the car was reversed into the door.

It has the registration plate: N111 RNC.

Police say cigarettes were stolen. A smashed vodka bottle was seen on the ground outside the entrance to the store this morning.

The BMW was reported stolen from Silport Place in Carnoustie, officers confirmed.